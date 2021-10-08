Updated Thursday, 7 October 2021 – 23:16

According to the SEMAF union, “Renfe has agreed to recover all the trains, all the templates and the integrity of the company and its employees” and leave the service the same as before the Covid

The Spanish Union of Train Drivers and Railway Helpers (SEMAF) and Renfe have announced that they call off the machinists’ strike, which the union organization started on September 30 and was scheduled to continue on October 8, 11 and 12, after reach an agreement on the night of this Thursday.

According to the union, RENFE has decided to meet “the demands” to “recover the public service that the company provided to citizens before the Covid.” “The Renfe Group has agreed to recover all the trains, all the templates and the integrity of the public company and its employees”, has pointed out in a statement.

SEMAF has explained that another of the agreements they have reached is “the commitment to maintain the integrity of the company and its personnel in the face of privatizations and transfers.”

The union has insisted that currently the railway services presented “a deficit of 861 fewer trains per day, compared to a similar day in 2019“These figures, according to the union organization, suppose” 25,830 fewer trains per month and 309,960 fewer trains per year. “” A service that the company had deteriorated taking advantage of the COVID 19 pandemic, and that it does not intend to recover, “they have criticized.

In this line, they have crossed out the operator of having “drawn the strategy of removing trains to eliminate personnel and without workers no longer recover the trains.” “They have even left populations without any services”, they have stressed.

Finally, the group of train drivers has taken the opportunity to convey that they “deeply” regret the situation “that, caused by the Renfe Group”, railway users have had to experience during these days of strike.

“Until the last moment, the Renfe Management has avoided agreeing on the measures that allow the recovery of the company itself. It has disregarded numerous requests from this union, Conflict Commission held on August 17. Later, the strike was called on September 7 and in all this time it has not brought together Strike Committee to try to solve the claims “, they have settled.

AGREEMENT ENDORSING “MEASURES” INITIATED BY RENFE

For her part, the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Rachel Sanchez, has confirmed that the machinists’ union SEMAF and RENFE have reached an agreement to call off the strike, which “endorses measures” that the company “already had in place.”

“The agreement endorses measures that Renfe already had in place, such as the recovery of services and the incorporation of new drivers,” the minister pointed out in a message published on the social network Twitter, picked up by Europa Press.

Later, in a statement, the company explained that they have held talks with the machinists’ union “since the protests began, despite the failure to comply with minimum services.”

That agreement, according to RENFE, contemplates “a series of measures to progressively recover the services suppressed by the pandemic”, something that the operator, has stressed, “is already carrying out”. Thus, he recalled the incorporation into the service of the new drivers, “who must pass the training and approval processes necessary prior to starting the activity of driving passenger trains.” “These training and homologation processes have been delayed due to the pandemic,” he insisted.

