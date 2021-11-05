11/04/2021 at 18:52 CET

“Let the law be tough on those savages.” This is the request of the mother of the minor allegedly raped on the night of October 31 to November 1 when leaving a nightclub in Igualada (Barcelona) to the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, in a letter in which he asks that they be implanted tough laws to protect girls, adolescents and women.

In the letter, to which Europa Press has had access, it has requested that “stop these savagery now” and that the leisure areas are restricted by age, that drugs and alcohol are not consumed – both outside and inside the enclosure – and that if they do, they are fined at least 3,000 euros.

“You’ll see that with fines of 3,000 euros, adolescents do not consume alcohol or drugs again and do not falsify their ID to enter the discos “, explained the mother of the minor to Europa Press.

Blacklist

In the letter he has also asked that “rapists, criminals and murderers” are blacklisted and that they are prohibited from entering the leisure areas, since in the areas of adolescents there must be a lot of protection and vigilance, in his words.

The mother explained that it would be sure that at the entrance of these premises there is a control of alcohol, drugs, Covid and to check the DNI to see that they are not false. “I think it should be mandatory to wear a life-saving bracelet that alerts the police in case of danger, every measure is small, I am only a mother, but I am the voice of all “, has settled.