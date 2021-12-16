The pandemic has frustrated what was to be the largest operation in the air sector in our country, the purchase of Air Europa by Iberia, and leave in the air the future of the first, sustained thanks to public aid of around 600 million euros. IAG, the group that owns Iberia, and Globalia (Air Europa) announced yesterday that they are negotiating the termination of the agreement signed more than two years ago to start from scratch and agree a new one that suits the current circumstances, whose details can be known today.

Iberia had been negotiating in three parties for more than a year with Globalia, with the Government and with the European Competition authorities to find a good solution for all parties, but the conditions imposed by Brussels to validate the operation have complicated it. Now it is a question of finding a new structure or new conditions for the numbers to come out, say sources close to the negotiation.

The purchase of Air Europa was announced more than two years ago, when the situation was radically different. The merger allows Iberia to eliminate its rival on the routes to Latin America, ally itself with him, and incidentally position the Madrid-Barajas airport as an international hub, or connection center to those destinations.

So the only downside was if this alliance assumed a position of dominance on the part of Iberia, thus violating the rules of free competition and limiting the options of consumers. The agreement was left on the roof of the Competition authorities. Already then, Iberia assumed that Brussels would demand changes in the agreement, such as the transfer of some of the routes to Latin America.

The Covid

However, yesterday’s efforts are not the same today. The Covid has left a radically different panorama. The air sector is going through the biggest crisis ever. With global passenger traffic slumped by mobility restrictions, airlines have suffered historic losses and many have received millionaire state bailouts.

Between them, Air Europa, which is in a very weakened situation and is supported by public money: specifically, the 475 million in charge of the aid fund of the Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (Sepi) and an ICO credit. In total, more than 600 million. This fund was created by the Government to help companies in trouble due to the pandemic. This rescue with public money commits (and commits) the Government to guarantee the activity and airline employment.

The Government is going to analyze the different options that open up in this situation, to guarantee the continuity of the activity. The Government will continue working to strengthen business solvency, protecting adequate competition for the benefit of travelers and ensuring the proper use of public resources at all times, sources from the Ministry of Transport insist yesterday.

The rescue

Until recently, Iberia defended that the operation continued to be strategic for Spain, since it positioned Barajas at the level of the major airports in Europe (Heathrow, in London, or Charles de Gaulle, in Paris). This despite the fact that Air Europa’s situation has weakened and meant inheriting a heavily indebted airline. The initial price for the purchase, 1 billion, was lowered to 500 million and discussions have continued to further adjust the price. Just a few weeks ago, the CEO of IAG, Luis Gallego, was more pessimistic about the operation.

The auction was given by Brussels, which had until January 4 to validate the operation or veto it. Iberia and Brussels have been negotiating the requirements for months, but these are so demanding that they have made the operation unprofitable for Iberia. In the current context, these efforts that we knew they would require are no longer acceptable, sources close to us point out.

Brussels was going to pronounce itself these days against the operation, which has forced to terminate the agreement before, to to be able to bypass the veto and negotiate from scratch. Iberia will have to compensate the Hidalgo family airline with 75 million for this, although this money will be deducted from the new price, if the agreement is finally reset. If done, it will close in a couple of months, according to industry sources.

The operation being complicated, but if it is aborted all the parts have to lose. Iberia risks that another company will buy Air Europa (Air France showed interest in its day) and lose the option of promoting Barajas; the Government, because it has invested public money in a battered airline and Air Europa itself, with a debt of over 800 million euros, is left in limbo.

Negotiate debt refinancing with Sepi (Debt will be exchanged for capital) or renegotiating the price with Globalia are some of the options on the table and that will allow Iberia to have more flexibility when it comes to complying with Brussels.

Industry sources value the possibility that the state swaps part of the debt, becomes a shareholder in Air Europa and IAG keeps a smaller part, which will make Competition “also relax its position.”

