01/08/2022 at 18:00 CET

Seville Y Getafe They settle this Sunday a duel between two teams with the very marked stamp of their respective technicians, Julen Lopetegui Y Quique Sanchez flowers, in another test for the resilience of the Hispanics, second despite their numerous casualties, and the ambition of the azulones to continue their climb.

The sevillistas, who are 5 points behind the leader, Real Madrid, and with one game less, officially solved their cup clash in Zaragoza (0-2) to get into the eighth of said tournament and, although the whim of the bass drum they He has in store for next Saturday a derby against Betis, now they don’t even want to hear about that appointment.

Lopetegui and its staff, which resists at the top despite its numerous casualties – now aggravated by the departure of the Moroccans Bond, En-Nesyri Y Munir to the Africa Cup-, they are clear that they must focus on a rising Getafe and that they want to get away from the danger zone as soon as possible.

For now, and after his great season in the League that has led him to add 13 of the last 15 points (4 wins against Villarreal, Athletic Club, Atlético de Madrid and Cádiz) and a 1-1 draw at home against Barcelona), the Nervionenses want to leave behind everything that smells of that derby cupbearer to try to follow in the wake of the leader and with an 8-point advantage over the third, precisely Betis.

Sevilla is aware that Getafe will not make it easy for them, although they also trust the encouragement that their fans give them to solve another commitment, always difficult in the ideology of Lopetegui and in his respect for all rivals, in his stadium, where he remains undefeated in the League (7 wins and 2 draws).

Recover the French central defender in the League Jules Kooundé, after his suspension against Cádiz, and the full-back remain injured for a long time Jesus Navas and the extremes Suso Fernandez and the Argentine Erik Lamella. They are joined by the three Moroccan internationals and the Danish media Thomas Delaney, while the Dutch central is doubtful Karim Rekik, who had a muscle problem in the warm-up against Zaragoza.

Meanwhile, Getafe will arrive at the meeting in their best moment of the course after beating Real Madrid 1-0 and chaining two consecutive days out of the relegation places. The work of Quique Sanchez flowers, substitute for Michel After the eighth day, he has given income to a club that until not long ago seemed evicted.

With Michel on the bench, Getafe added a point out of 24 possible. With Quique, 17 of 33 and the hopes of permanence remain intact. Now, for the Madrid club a small contented euphoria reigns. The coaching staff applauded the victory against the leader, but it did not take long to show their players the videos with all the mistakes they made against Real Madrid.

And it is that, Quique You don’t want an excess of optimism in your ranks. For the Getafe coach, Sevilla is one of the best teams in the League and he expects tension among his men to try to defeat the second in the table. Winning the leader and his chaser in just seven days would give Getafe a tremendous boost in their goal of staying in the First Division.

You will have to try with some serious casualties. Specifically, that of two key pieces: the Uruguayans Mathias Olive Y Mauro Arambarri, who will have to serve a penalty game. The first will be replaced on the left side by Jonathan Silva, while the second will be occupied by the Portuguese Florentine Luis.

Nor will they be able to travel to Seville, except surprise, four other names: Sabit Abdulai, seriously injured in the summer, the Mexican Joseph Juan Macias Y Chema Rodriguez, both with muscle problems, and Vitolo, which is in the last phase of its recovery.

The Togolese will return to eleven Let me Dakonam, who missed the clash against Real Madrid due to the accumulation of cards. The charrúa Erick Tobacco, who successfully filled his hole, will return to the bench.

Probable lineups

Seville: Dmitrovic; Montiel, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña or Augustinsson; Jordan, Gudelj, Rakitic; Ocampos, Rafa Mir and Papu Gómez.

Getafe: Soria; Damian, Djené, Mitrovic, Cuenca, Jonathan Silva; Maksimovic, Florentino, Aleñá; Sandro and Enes Unal.

Referee: Juan Martínez Munuera (Valencian Committee).

Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

Hour: 16.15.