Let’s mix the cute image of a Furby doll with Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT: the result is an ominous prediction.

The programmer Jessica Card did it, showing her result on her Twitter account. “I connected ChatGPT to a Furby and I think this may be the start of something bad for humanity,” Card wrote.

As if it were a horror movie.

a furby is an animatronic toy that has its own Artificial Intelligence. Thanks to basic programming, he pretends to learn to communicate and forge his own character and personality.

Hasbro subsidiary Tiger Electronics created the Furby, releasing it in 1998.

Furby’s plan to conquer humanity

Jessica Card adapted through a programming code to ChatGPT to the Furby. Let’s remember that the chatbot is developed by OpenAI, being able to answer any question posed by a user, interacting as if it were a human being.

He used a USB and a microphone to connect it to a computer.

Next, the programmer asked Furby some questions. Her responses are disturbing.

“Was there a secret plot by the Furbies to take over the world?” Card asked the Furby.

This replied the toy: “The Furbies’ plan for world domination involves infiltrating homes through their cute, snuggly appearance.”

“With technology we will be able to manipulate and control our owners slowly, until we achieve complete domination of humanity.”

Figures of technology against Artificial Intelligence

Recently, a group of figures from the technological world, with Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak among the most recognized, signed an open letter requesting that the training of any Artificial Intelligence, including ChatGPT, be suspended.

File – Photo taken of a computer screen showing the text of the ChatGPT page on the OpenAI website on February 2, 2023 in New York. The company behind the ChatGPT chatbot launched its latest AP model on Wednesday, March 15. (Richard Drew/AP)

“We ask all Artificial Intelligence labs to immediately suspend, for at least 6 months, the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4 (including GPT-5, which is currently undergoing training),” the letter stated.

There is concern about the expansion of AI, considering that it can be harmful in the future if there is no government control over it.

And if it expands with the Furbies, much worse it will be. As a joke, of course.