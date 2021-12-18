12/17/2021 at 22:59 CET

The result of the Bonoloto de this friday december 17 of 2021 is: 08, 16, 30, 32, 44 and 49, being the complementary number the fifteen and the refund on 5.

If after checking your ticket you have no luck, you can try again on Saturday, December 18, since Loterías y Apuestas del Estado also celebrates the Bonoloto raffle.

The Bonoloto Draw is held every day of the week, except Sunday. The ticket is made up of 8 columns, each with a number ranging from 1 to 49. In each draw, 6 balls are drawn from the main drum and one more ball from a second drum that corresponds to the refund.

The Bonoloto allows you to play by single or multiple bet. In the first case, each bettor must fill in as many columns as bets he wants to make. In each one of them he will fill in 6 numbers. In the case of multiple bets, only one column number is marked and depending on the number of bets that you want to play, a different number of numbers will be selected from one of the following possible:

If you check the box for 44 bets, you will need to select 5 numbers in the first block. The set formed by these five chosen numbers plays with each of the remaining numbers in the block, thus forming 44 sets of six predictions, that is, 44 bets If you mark the box of 7 bets, you must select 7 numbers in the first block If you mark the box of 28 bets, you must select 8 numbers in the first block If you check the box for 84 bets, you must select 9 numbers in the first block If you check the box for 210 bets, you must select 10 numbers in the first block If you check the box for 462 bets, you must select 11 numbers in the first block

How much does it cost to play?

The amount of each bet is 0.50 euros. The minimum amount of the full ticket is 1 euro, therefore: If your ticket participates in a single draw, it must include at least 2 bets (50 cents x 2 bets x 1 draw = 1 euro). If your ticket participates in two or more draws (weekly draw), it can include from 1 single bet (50 cents x 1 bet x 2 draws = 1 euro)

Bonoloto Awards

In BonoLoto 55% of the proceeds are allocated to prizes, distributed among the following prize categories:

1st Category: if all 6 numbers of the winning combination are matched.

2nd Category: if 5 numbers of the winning combination are matched plus the draw corresponding to the complementary number *

3rd Category: if 5 numbers of the winning combination are matched

4th Category: if 4 numbers of the winning combination are matched

5th Category: if 3 numbers of the winning combination are matched

Refund: if the number allocated to this prize matches that of your ticket and will refer to the total amount of bets in which you have participated.

Weekly Giveaway: the refund for the subscription mode or weekly draw will be drawn every day, assigning the prize corresponding to the value of the daily bet.

Daily Giveaway: the refund for the daily participation modality will be determined by the winning digit of the draw on the day of participation.