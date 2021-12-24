12/24/2021

On at 17:23 CET

It has been almost three years since Sergio Gómez will leave the lower categories of FC Barcelona to go to Borussia Dortmund. It was one of the most popular outings at La Masía, in the midst of a talent drain.

The one from Badalona came from being the Silver Ball of the U-17 World Cup, taking along with a certain Phil Foden all the media accolades and called to be one of the young people with the greatest future on the Old Continent. Now, three years later and with three trips in between, Sergio Gómez has already played 100 games as a professional and is beginning to be what he one day aimed for.

His stage in Dortmund did not finish working. The ‘borussers’, talent recruiters by definition, knocked on his door to convince him that in Germany he would have options to reach the first team, something that Barça could not promise him. In fact, his signing was in line with that of others like Jadon Sancho, two young men who had to gradually enter the ‘older’ until they settled down. But the Englishman burst the door of the first team and Sergio Gómez cost him something more.

Given this lack of opportunities, the loan came to Huesca last season. The skilled playmaker left glimpses of his quality, but lacked the much-needed continuity. It’s not easy to gain a foothold in the First Division, so that past season helped him gain experience to try to make that leap in quality.

And it seems that it has finally arrived. Because not all talents have to explode at 17 or 18 years old. At 21, Sergio Gómez is showing that he can be very important in the future of a big club.

The one from Badalona is already here and is succeeding. It has not been in the Premier, or in Italy, or in Spain, but Sergio Gómez is performing at an excellent level this season. Away from the ‘heat’ of Dortmund, he is doing it at Anderlecht, in the Belgian league, and in a demarcation not usual in him: the left-handed side. Gómez has always been a playmaker who started from the extreme.

In this new and experimental position, the numbers for the former Barça veteran are brutal: six goals and ten assists in the 27 games he has played this season to date. Vincent Kompany convinced him to be able to be important from the side and Sergio Gómez has exploded. The legendary former City player has changed his life.

In Europe its good performance has not gone unnoticed. In the Spanish Under-21 he is a permanent fixture and in Europe some big clubs are already beginning to have him on their list of future players. Marseille, Ajax or United are lurking there. It won’t take long to make the leap to a bigger league. We will see what the next step is.