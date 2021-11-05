This is the NBA. Anything can happen any night, in no game is there a safe bet. Not completely. Soon we will know if This 78-95 in Miami, this strange Heat-Celtics It was one of those nights, an aberration in the course of events or a full-blown turnaround. In the case of the Heat, it is not to worry, not after five consecutive victories and a 6-1 before this game (6-2 now) with the best feelings, and certainly the best defense, in the NBA. But of course this is a gigantic ray of hope in Boston. The week began with 128 points for the Bulls in the Garden and a meeting of the squad, without a coach and without good feelings at the end. And from there they have won two games receiving 78.5 points on average (33% in shots).

Of course, one thing is for the Orlando Magic to score 79 points and another is for you to leave the Miami Heat at 78, an infernal machine that, theoretically, should have taken the shame out of what was being a terrible start to the season for the Celtics. But that’s the NBA: the greens are not only already with a much more presentable 4-5, they are also alive. Or something very similar. We will see what they are capable of doing with this unexpected breath of air.

The game more or less followed the planned script until 28-21, the second quarter started. From there, the green revolution until 33-51 at halftime. Seeing is believing: 9 points from the Heat, who went almost six minutes without scoring and conceded a 5-30 from that 20-21, who gave no assists and lost 10 balls in that dreadful stretch in which they conceded a 0-15 run. An incredible development that no longer kept any plot twists. The Heat rowed in the third quarter to 54-62 which was followed by a final 1-11. The coup in Florida was a reality finished off (when it rains, it pitches) with Kyle Lowry’s injury, a sprained ankle after a fall on him by Duncan Robinson. On the Celtics, Jaylen Brown also had muscle problems.

Udoka said after the game that in attack, bah, but that this was the defense they wanted. After a couple of weeks without an identity, the Celtics found a foothold in Al Horford’s work and in the attacking appearance of the second unit: Schröder (14 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists), Langford (12 points) and Nesmith (13). Vital appearances when things got complicated in the second part. It didn’t take a great display from Jayson Tatum (10 points on 3/13) or Jaylen Brown (better again: 17 points, 5 rebounds). The key was in defense, of course, and in a sense of union that did not exist in previous matches.

For the Heat it was a disaster, a tremendous blur in what was being an immaculate record.. Nobody played well, of course. But they were especially bad the shooter Duncan Robinson (5/17 in triples for 16 useless points) and the generator Tyler Herro, who stayed in 6 points with a 3/11 in shots, improper of a course in which he has started opposing the Prize you want: Most Improved Player, Best Sixth Man… Bam Adebayo had 13 points and 7 rebounds and Jimmy Butler had 20 points (8/18 shooting). It was one of those nights for the Heat. What remains to be seen now is whether it was that night for the Celtics.