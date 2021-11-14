A chemical engineer by profession, Tom Brown discovered a fact that changed his life: thousands of varieties of apples were going extinct in the United States.

It is a little known fact, but for the colonists of the United States, the apple was a key food for their survival, in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries.

Grapes brought from Europe died from local pests, and the eastern United States had no climate conducive to growing the grains used to make beer.

So cider, extracted from the apple, became the most common drink in the eastern United States for decades.

In addition, local farmers cultivated different varieties of apples, mixing them with local fruits, to extend the harvests from June to November.

This way they obtained apples for the whole year, since they can last several months, once harvested.

According to the Atlas Obscura website, in 1905 there were accredited more than 14,000 varieties of apples in the United States, but currently only 25 are marketed.

Little by little the small local orchards were closing, unable to compete with the industrial apple plantations, and thousands of these varieties have become extinct.

It should be clarified that we are not talking about different species of apples. They all come from the same species, Malus domestica, but by grafting and cuttings thousands of variants have been obtained, throughout the centuries.

This part of the story is where it comes in Tom Brown, a retired chemical engineer who has been saving Appalachian apples from extinction for 25 years, and the eastern states of the United States.

Theirs has been the work of detectives. By contacting former farmers who sold their farms decades ago, he was able to find abandoned apple trees of almost lost varieties.

It is a race against time, because many of these people who know the location of old apple trees are already 80 or 90 years old.

In other cases he resorted to old newspapers, archives of town halls and farmers’ unions, to locate abandoned orchards and old apple trees almost 100 years old.

In these 25 years Tom Brown has traveled almost 50,000 kilometers, on the trail of the lost apple trees.

Total saved 1,200 varieties of apples from extinction. In its Heritage Apples garden, it grows more than 700 varieties, and the rest are kept alive in a network of private gardens that participate in the initiative.

Every year it distributes around 1,000 saplings, to preserve these varieties, despite the fact that many are not appropriate to consume, due to their acidity or texture.

Tom Brown hopes to save at least 100 other varieties from extinction in the remainder of his life. Acknowledge that each time is harder, because the tracks are scarcer.

It motivates him to know that they were the apples that his grandparents or great-grandparents consumed. And also the excitement of tasting an apple that “has not been tasted by humans in 50 or 100 years.”