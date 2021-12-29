12/29/2021 at 21:56 CET

Sarunas Jasikevicius did not hesitate to point out this Wednesday as “great news & rdquor; the return to the team of the American forward, Cory Higgins, a basic player in the coach’s schemes and which he has had to do without for almost two months.

Higgins was injured on November 4, in a Euroleague match against Armani Milan, and since then he has been low in the Barça team waiting for his back problems to be solved.

In fact, his recovery took much longer than expected, although at the time, he published a note announcing that “the player has been evaluated by the medical services for his back discomfort and it has been decided to follow a conservative treatment & rdquor ;.

Exum, emergency replacement

Seeing that this evolution was slower than expected, the technical direction of Barça decided to make an incorporation that materialized with the arrival of the Australian, Dante Exum, who has gone from less to more completing good gamess, especially in the ‘miraculous’ victory against UNICS Kazan.

Exum continues for the moment, although the best news for Jasikevicius is that Higgins seems to have gotten over his problems with this conservative treatment and last Tuesday he already did part of the training session with the team.

Saras, who has tried to ‘survive’ with her exteriors like Kuric or Laprovittola, nor hesitated to take him to Vitoria with the intention of returning to group dynamics and maybe going back to playing his first few minutes in a long time.

Martínez and Hayes also return

With the return of Sergi Martínez, also recovered from his injury and with Nigel-Hayes ‘clean’ from covid19, Barça’s prospects improve, thinking about the carousel of games that lies ahead, starting with Madrid on Sunday.

The infirmary empties, although not entirely. Abrines continues his recovery process while Calathes, who seemed in the final stretch of his problem in the tibia, has had to be confined so his return will be expected, along with Kuric and Oriola, also forced into confinement due to their positive for covid19.