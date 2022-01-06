Related news

“I would gladly prefer to have a little more inconsistency, but at the same time win more than once in 2022,” he said. Jon rahm to the press before starting this Thursday the Sentry Tournament of Champions, known as the tournament of golf champions with which this new year will begin ‘The Lion of Barrika‘. The Spanish, after a break in which he has been able to enjoy Kepa and his family, returns with renewed energy, without looking too much at his number 1 in the world and with an inordinate desire to win.

The Basque golfer has lived through everything in 2021: fatherhood, victory in the US Open, miss the Games by Covid-19 and settle in the world number one. It is obviously his best year of the short career that he still witnesses, but the thorns that were nailing him with victories that he had close to accompany him in the form of a wound to start this 2022. After reaching the end of last year at the mental limit, He has made a clean slate to search for new feats.

The event that is held in the usual Plantation Course par 73 in the Kapalua Resort from the hawaiian island of Maui will be the first appointment for a calendar of the PGA which also seeks normality after Covid-19 with ‘Omicron‘raging around the world still. The Biscayan returns to the circuit after almost 3 months of rest before the elite of the golf world with 39 of the 40 winners of 2021. An unmissable appointment for any fan of this sport.

Jon Rahm applauding the public at the Spanish Open (Madrid) .

Of course, it will be time to stay up late to see Jon Rahm play. The broadcasts will start at dawn from Thursday, January 6 to Friday, January 7, from 0:00 to 4:00, the same time frame in which the second and third rounds will be broadcast, on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9, respectively. The last round of the tournament can be seen on Sunday, January 9, from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on Monday 10. The Spanish will start almost closing the first day with the penultimate pairing: it will do so with the American Xander schauffele.

A show

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is a generally friendly tour. This is corroborated by the winning results of recent years. For example, Harris English Y Joaquin Niemann They played a tiebreaker last year after equaling -25 and since they began to play there, 1999, fourteen times, more than half, the champion’s result has gone beyond -20, and even twice it was touched the 30th.

Jon Rahm’s record in Kapalua is from remarkable to outstanding. He has played four times and his worst position has been tenth. In addition, he has been second in 2018, his first presence there, eighth in 2019 and seventh in 2021. There is an area of ​​the Hawaiian countryside where he is especially out of category. It is his private Eden. Between holes 12 and 16 he has made only three bogeys in four years and his partial is -27, with 28 birdies and one eagle.

Good morning pic.twitter.com/FL9Dlr7ALD – Sentry Tournament of Champions (@Sentry_TOC) January 4, 2022

It is the first time in his entire career that he has not competed for three months, so there may be some doubts as to how he arrives. In any case, Rahm has stepped on Hawaiian soil with the will of a rookie. In the weeks he has been absent, his opponents have done their homework, especially Collin morikawa, which with his great season finale in Dubai has become his main enemy to lower him from the throne.

A great duel between Morikawa and Rahm is expected, although Justin thomas it also appears among the favorites in the bets. The Spaniard arrives with an extraordinary baggage in his favor. He finished in the top ten in 15 of the 22 tournaments last year, something he also achieved in his last five majors. As if this were not enough, an analysis of its final figures reveals that it was the best of the PGA Tour both in the statistics of strokes won and in the average.

Its objectives

“I will not deny that my goal for this season is to keep number one and win the British open in St. Andrews“, he pointed out during his last visit to Spain. And with those goals in mind, he faces this 2022 as the most important season of his life. For the first, since the second depends only on what he does in the appointment in which he is at stake ‘the salmon’, the Basque must not fail to add a good handful of points each week that he is in action.

Rahm will have more workouts and avoid unnecessary travel. The Spaniard looks to this 2022 with fewer weeks of play than last year and with promotional and press activities restricted to the minimum. The public will see Jon less than ever, perhaps in the country he cannot be in the traditional appointments that mark the golf season, but everything is due to the conviction that they have in his team that it will be his season.



