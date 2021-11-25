11/25/2021 at 20:03 CET

Carles rosell

Be it Monday in Eibar, Thursday in the Cup or next week, Pol Lozano’s recovery is great news for Míchel, who was left without the midfielder in October. With Ramon Terrats also ruled out until March, Ibrahima Kébé has become an excellent alternative, although he is one yellow from the suspension.

That is why the return of Lozano supposes some tranquility for the coaching staff. The Catalan suffered a grade three sprain to his ankle last month during training and, six weeks later, has done some exercises with the group. Last week he began to work alone on the La Vinya pitch and, if the progression is good throughout these days, he could even enter the call for the clash of this next day in Ipurúa. If finally Míchel decides to wait, Lozano could reappear in the Puertollano field, coinciding with the first round of the Cup.

He landed at the last minute in Montilivi on loan from Espanyol and did it to reinforce a plot that it had lost troops such as Cristoforo, Monchu and Gumbau. The debut was very promising, with a flag goal against Sporting (1-2). Although a week later, he started in Malaga and the experiment did not work (2-0). Accumulate 164 minutes spread over four games.

Ramon Terrats has more time ahead, undergoing surgery to solve a stress fracture in his right tibia, although he is progressing adequately. Once the points of the intervention have been removed, he is already in Girona to recover in La Vinya.