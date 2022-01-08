01/08/2022 at 08:35 CET

Marisol Hernandez

The king emeritus already glimpses the horizon of his return to Spain: when the Prosecutor of the Supreme Court files the cases opened against him. Neither Christmas, nor birthdays, nor his perennial desire to return, have never been a relevant factor for his return to occur. The first condition, as reported by El Periódico de España, was that none of the irregularities attributed to him gave rise to a judicial process. The filing of the thorny investigation in Switzerland on possible commissions of the AVE to Mecca and the first information that the Spanish prosecutors were also going to settle the matter, fueled the internal debate in the government and in the King’s House on how to face a return, which in the two institutions was already seen as inevitable.

In a message that the journalist Raúl del Pozo revealed in ‘Onda Cero’ on Friday, the king emeritus himself acknowledged that he is “waiting for Dona Dolores (the state attorney general) you decide to close the case“To be able to return. But this will not be automatic. The judicial decision does not have a specific date. And it would also be necessary for the lawsuit against him filed in London by his former lover, Corinna Larsen, to end without consequences.

The resolution of these two issues are essential, although they are not the only requirements. From that moment Juan Carlos I you will need to come to an agreement with Philip VI on the conditions of his return, according to knowledgeable sources. And although both La Zarzuela and La Moncloa are aware that without any judicial investigation involved it is difficult to continue asking him to remain in his exile from Abu Dhabi, the position is that the return must be a controlled process.

It is not “imminent”

In matters of State there is no room for sentimentality as demonstrated by his own march to the Emirates, forced by the House of the King, with the active support of the Government. A fact that was neither easy nor peaceful. That is why government sources suggest that return should not be viewed as “imminent”, after the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office definitively closes its investigations. Although it is a decision under the strict control of the Casa del Rey, La Moncloa is lending its support.

Many issues remain to be clarified as what your residence will be in Spain, what you will do when you are here and how your expenses will be covered. As far as El Periódico de España has learned, these issues have not been resolved and different options continue to be evaluated. For weeks it has been an issue that worries and occupies La Zarzuela. Although the Casa del Rey knows perfectly the desire of Juan Carlos I to return there is no direct communication between Felipe VI and his father. They do know about each other through an interposed person, who talks to both of them. But that dialogue has not gone so far to solve the details of his return.

A discreet life

In fact, according to the sources consulted, when the emeritus communicates with his friends, he always seems to avoid that need to reach an agreement with the King, as a necessary step to be able to come to Spain. Yes he is more aware that when he returns must lead a discreet life so that none of their actions erode the Monarchy, which in this case is the highest good to protect.

That is why La Zarzuela is debating how to proceed. Both the ideal time to authorize it to come -of course when it suits Felipe VI or does less harm to him-, like where to house the old king. It has been thought of a property owned by the State, provided that the use by Juan Carlos I does not involve an added expense or that live again in La Zarzuela. Although this is not the preferred option for the current Monarch, it is the one that would avoid allocating additional resources.

Following Felipe VI’s decision to withdraw the allocation he received from the Budgets, the emeritus has no known income to ensure their maintenance and this circumstance greatly complicates the return operation. Not only when choosing a residence but because it prevents you from spending the whole year in Spain. If you live more than six months in our country, you would be obliged to justify your income to the Treasury and pay here. All the consequences of his return are being assessed in detail. But, unless Juan Carlos I chose to return on his own, the final decision depends on Felipe VI.