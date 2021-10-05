09/13/2021

Returns to the professional calendar on Estrella Damm Ladies Open, proof of Ladies European Tour whose fourth edition will be played at the Terramar Golf Club from October 1 to 3, 2021 and will bring together the best golfers on the circuit in a spectacular venue that, in addition to offering its magnificent tour, acts as a natural balcony to the Mediterranean.

After the tournament jumped to social networks with great success in 2020 to bridge the hiatus caused by the health emergency of covid-19, live golf returns to the revamped course of the Sitges Terramar Golf Club, scenario that will crown a great champion. You just have to look at the list of winners of the previous editions of the tournament, all of them players of the European Solheim Cup team with several international titles in his record, to verify that the Estrella Damm Ladies Open and the club that hosts it act as a wonderful screen for golf talent and elevate the best.

In 2017, the English Florentyna Parker beat the Swedish Anna Nordqvist and the Spanish Carlota Ciganda in an exciting tiebreaker to win the title, while in 2018 the Dutch Anne Van Dam signed in Sitges the first of her three triumphs in the Iberian Peninsula and in 2019 it was Carlota Ciganda who took the victory after fighting a spectacular duel with the German Esther Henseleit.

With these historical antecedents, and with the powerful roster of players who will undoubtedly attend the Terramar Golf Club, both the spectators who decide to come and enjoy the action live as well as those who resort to the television signal served to more than 100 countries by the Ladies European Tour they will be delighted with a unique show. The arrival at the final stage of the Race to Costa del Sol and the proximity of its outcome will be added incentives for both the players and the fans who have been attentive all year to the evolution of this competition.

