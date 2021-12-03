The slugger and gardener of the Águilas Cibaeñas, Zoilo almonte, has returned in style to the Dominican League, after a hiatus in his activities for the yellow cause, which left him out of the league for the last two seasons.

Since his first tournament with the Eagles for 2013, Almonte has been identified as one of the main bastions of the organization, in addition to remaining within the entire league as one of the most feared hitters or best hitters in the league to judge for the consideration of the fans.

Almonte, 32, has actively participated in Asian baseball circuits since 2018, first about three seasons with Cunichi’s team in the NPB of Japan, until in 2021 a brief participation in the KBO of Korea with the ninth of the KT Wiz, who over 60 games produced an offensive slash line of .271 / .336 / .404, plus 36 RBIs.

Due to his clear commitment in these leagues, along with a path of injuries, the two main factors were part of the slugger’s staying active in the Lidom, although it did not prevent him from continuing to shine as he has been doing.

Zoilo, has already participated in 22 matches with 86 official plate shifts together with the “Big Team” of Aguilas Cibaeñas, registering the fervent offensive line of .302 / .344 / .465, accompanied by an OPS + of 127.

His 16 RBIs place him in third place in the league lead, while his 3 homers keep him as a co-leader, along with his soaring 176 Career Weight Plus (wRC +) mark, ranking 76% above the players. of average offense, sabermetric section where he is positioned as the third largest as part of the leadership.

The switch hitter has been a real torment for opponents in situations with runners on the pads when he reaches the batter’s box, having alongside runners on base a batting average of .341 (with .266 being the league average in these opportunities) and an OPS of .862, along with a Weighted Base Average (wOBA) of .371.

A player who lives up to the facts when it comes to percentage numbers, charging as the main protagonist when creating runs within his team, in addition to the lucid batter to move the flow of runners on the bases in great game circumstances .

Small details, but that in general marks an ideal player to produce from the offensive and, without a doubt talking about “producing” has been what has marked Zoilo Almonte in Lidom.

A pleasure to have you back. A great one, within the “Big Team”.