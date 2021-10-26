YouTube Elisabeth Shue and Ralph Macchio in Karate Kid

In the 1984 film “The Karate Kid,” Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) object of affection is Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue), no matter how upset this may cause her ex-boyfriend, Johnny Lawrence’s (William “Billy” Zabka ). However, their romance is brief, and the teens break up over a misunderstanding involving a UCLA football player. Ali and Daniel briefly meet again in the third season of “Cobra Kai,” which premiered on January 1, 2021. The reunion scene can be seen below.

Daniel and Ali met again at the Encino Oaks Country Club

In Season 3 Episode 10, Ali and Johnny go to the Encino Oaks Country Club Christmas party after spending time together at Golf ‘N Stuff. Daniel and his wife, Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) arrive at the party. While Amanda looks for a table, her husband goes to the bar to get some drinks. Ali appears before her ex-boyfriend and he looks at her in amazement. He tells her that he “hoped to meet him one day.” And he adds that “it is curious” that they were in the country club that Daniel had had to sneak in when they were dating. Daniel congratulates the doctor and the former couple melts into a hug. Before their conversation could continue, Ali calls Johnny, unaware that he and Daniel continued to be rivals. After making some passive-aggressive comments, the mother of two realizes the resentment that still exists between the two men.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka discussed working with Elisabeth Shue again in August 2021

In an August 2021 interview on behalf of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, Ralph Macchio and William “Billy” Zabka discussed working with Elisabeth Shue on “Cobra Kai” season 3. Zabka touched on the importance of Johnny being able to reconnect with Ali.

“Ali’s return to Johnny’s life was like Johnny being 18. It was heartbreak, the part of his heart that was floating out there. The root of much of his suffering, “explained the actor.

He went on to say that Johnny and Ali’s breakup has led him to develop a fear of commitment, particularly in his relationship with Carmen Diaz (Vanessa Rubio).

“He has Carmen but it’s tentative, he’s not sure. And Ali comes back and it’s that kind of refreshing high school first crush where she manages to rejuvenate Johnny, ”explained the 56-year-old actor.

Zabka also noted that Ali “marks the difference between Daniel and Johnny” at the country club, which helps karate instructors end their rivalry.

Later, Macchio acknowledged that fans had been anticipating Ali’s arrival on “Cobra Kai” since the series’ premiere in 2018.

“Elisabeth Shue’s arrival was so, you know – you’re waiting for it, you know, waiting for it to happen, so there’s this first ‘Wow hey look what they’re doing, this is crazy, who would have thought they’d be here any time’. So we had that and then as soon as you read the dialogue and look into each other’s eyes, there’s a – I don’t know, kindred soul, I’m trying to figure out how to describe it, there’s something unique, ”Macchio said.

The fourth season of “Cobra Kai” will debut on Netflix on December 31, 2021. It has not been confirmed if Elisabeth Shue will play Ali again in the next season.

