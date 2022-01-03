01/03/2022 at 2:17 PM CET

The arrival of Quique Sánchez Flores to the Getafe bench on October 6 has been a revolution in the Madrid team, which has gone in three months from being bottom without scoring to finishing the first round out of relegation, after winning the leader, Real Madrid.

Quique Sánchez Flores He returned to Getafe after the call for help from the president of the azulón club, Angel Torres, who had no choice but to dismiss Michel Due to the drift that the team was taking, bottom and without points after eight days.

The Madrid coach accepted the challenge because of the affection he feels for Getafe and the possibility of returning to train in Spain, and in the First Division, in one of the best championships in the world.

The change of face you have printed Quique the azulón team is beyond doubt. Apart from the attitude and the improvement in the game, with him the azulones have added 17 points out of 33 possible, which is more than half and a record that has allowed them to get out of relegation.

In eleven league games, Getafe has registered four victories, five draws and only two defeats, with a balance of ten goals in favor and seven against, three of them from Celta de Vigo, which reflects the difficulty of scoring, position that in six games he has left a clean sheet.

One of those was the last, against Real Madrid, against which he raised a very tactical game with a line of five behind to deactivate the center of the field formed by the German Toni Kroos, the croatian Luka modric and the brazilian Carlos Henrique Casemiro.

Beyond the results, the arrival of Quique It has also been a shock for players who were lost and playing below their level as the Turkish striker Enes Unal, who already has five goals, or the midfielder Carlos Alena, which begins to be decisive with his game a line behind the attack.

In these three months of Quique Sánchez Flores in Getafe there have also been troubles. The main one was the elimination in the second round of the Copa del Rey after being beaten (5-0) by Atlético Baleares, a lower category rival.

The next day Getafe starts the second round of the championship outside of relegation against second-placed Sevilla. The goal is to repeat the same game as against Real Madrid and surprise the Sánchez Pizjuán.