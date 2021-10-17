When we want to acquire an efficient charger that meets our needs, we let ourselves be carried away by the opinions we find in shops and online stores. We have more than one charger per household, and now that the trend is that manufacturers do not incorporate them when purchasing a deviceFinding one that complies is always necessary.

The Asian firm UGREEN has launched an interesting gadget. This is the expanded version of its 65w gallium nitride charger, but in this case capable of reaching 100 watts of power. With it, you have covered most of your needs when you need to put your device to the maximum. We tell you what this new 100 w charger is like.

The 100w charger for versatility

Yes, the proposal of this brand is surprising, a charger with 3 USB-C and 1 USB-A ports, that is to say, that of a lifetime. It has incorporated gallium nitride in its manufacture, the alternative that is making its way to silicon. Its properties allow heat to dissipate much better and there is no excess temperature. This is something that comes to worry depending on the charger model that we face. When heat is dissipated efficiently, performance is higher.

Ports 1 and 2 both deliver 100 watts alone, although if we use them at the same time the power remains at 65W in the first and 35W in the second. This can be useful for simultaneously charging a tablet and a. mobile or a computer of up to that power and another device. If we want to use the 3 USB-C ports at the same time, the power is divided into 45 w, 30 w and 22.5 w, more than enough for 3 tablets or phones.

The USB-A port offers 22.5 watts, which is not bad at all, apart from fast charging. However, you must bear in mind that when you are using this port you cannot connect anything to the others. That is, the USB-A and USB-C are not supported at the same time. If you take this into account, and seeing that the USB-A standard is becoming less common, charging on this device should never be a problem.

As for sensations, to tell the truth they are positive. This 100w charger does what it promises, which is to fill a compatible laptop to the fullest when it does so with ports 1 or 2. And yes, like its little brother, this charger has a very high heat dissipation rate. After several hours of use you can see that it does not take much temperature.

You can buy this gadget on Amazon, its price is around 55 euros. It is expensive? Well, it depends on what you understand by this concept. A good one-way charger can cost around 20 euros. The proposal of this manufacturer is almost 3 times higher, but very versatile and safe. Probably as soon as gallium nitride (GaN) is adopted as standard prices start to drop. But in any case, if you have a model like this at home, with 4 sockets, you are avoiding having several chargers that, bought separately, could raise the final price.

