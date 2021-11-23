11/23/2021 at 3:51 PM CET

.

The vice president of the Royal Spanish Basketball Federation (RFEB), Antonio de Torres, highlighted this Tuesday “the assured success” of the public for the Spain-Georgia that will be played on November 29 in Jaén, on the second day of group G of the qualifying phase for the 2023 World Cup.

From Torres, in the presentation of this match in the capital of Jaén, he welcomed the response of the fans, who in just two days sold out the five thousand tickets put on sale to attend the Spain-Georgia in the Olivo Arena, the pavilion that opens this the Andalusian city season and that it will be occupied by eighty percent, which is allowed by sanitary restrictions due to the pandemic.

“Jaén has put a lot into having a great facility and has made it possible for this international match to come here, so success is guaranteed because we have the permanent presence of five thousand fans, who will be an important support for the Spanish team”, said the vice president of the RFEB.

The president of the Diputación de Jaén, Francisco Reyes, for his part, stated that the match “has raised great expectations among fans of this sport in the province and the five thousand tickets put on sale were sold out in just two days, which shows the interest that there is to see the national combined “.

“Today is an important day for our province because we can already host national elite sporting events, something that has been possible after the Olivo Arena was inaugurated on July 1, which has allowed us to put Jaén on the map of major sporting events, “he stressed.

The mayor of Jaén, Julio MillánHe recalled that “a sporting event of this level had not been held in this city for a long time,” and thanked “the Provincial Council for its effort and also the Spanish Basketball Federation for bringing a team that has been a benchmark in recent years. years “of the national sport.

The former international player Fernando Romay, ambassador of the Royal Spanish Basketball Federation, stressed that Jaén will go down in history for starting a new stage for the Spanish team after the withdrawal of the brothers’ team Pau and Marc Gasol.