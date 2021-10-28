10/28/2021 at 5:27 PM CEST

The Royal Spanish Federation of Ice Sports (RFEDH) today announced a new addition to its sports calendar, with the creation of the National League for Figure Skating on ice (LNP). This new project will group all the regional Open competitions, for all the individual categories of Level A and ISU Level, which will have their conclusion in a League Final organized by the RFEDH itself.

The LNP will have eight appointments in an itinerant calendar that will pass through Navarra, Aragon, Madrid, Logroño, Valencia, Catalonia, Euskadi and Andalusia between November 2021 and April 2022. The dates of each Open competition are planned as follows:

1- Navarra Championship / November 1 (Huarte)

2- Aragon Championship-San Jorge Open / 5-7 November (Jaca)

3- Madrid Championship / December 4-5 (Madrid)

4- Logroño Championship / January 22-23 (Logroño)

5- Valencia Championship / March 5-6 (Leganés)

6- Catalonia Championship / March 18-20 (Vielha)

7- Euskadi Championship / March 26-27 (Vitoria-Gasteiz)

8- Andalusia Championship / April 2-3 (Granada)

9- National League Final / May 13-15 (TBD)

“With the National League for Figure Skating on ice we seek for skating to gain in relevance and follow-up at the national level. It is an initiative that we hope will further help the development of athletes, and that would not be possible without the collaboration of the different Autonomous Federations and the clubs involved in this project, “he explained Frank Gonzalez, president of the RFEDH, in statements offered by the organization.

The classification system for the League Final will be through a points ranking system and on condition of meeting certain requirements established in the 2021-22 skating competition regulations. The places for each category in the League Final will be eight skaters, with the exception of Junior ISU and Senior ISU who will have six places. The ranking will be updated after each test and can be consulted on the RFEDH website.