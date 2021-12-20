12/20/2021 at 21:25 CET

.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) approved this Monday a budget of more than 406 million euros by 2022, a figure that multiplies by 2.4 that of the year 2018 in which Luis rubiales He became president and that represents a growth of 140% in four years.

Unanimously supported during the Extraordinary General Assembly, the game is the second highest of the European federations behind the English, according to the treasurer, Eduardo Bandrés, and includes income figures such as 123.6 million audiovisual rights of the national teams and 91 of marketing and expenses above 95 million for aid to clubs.

The budget includes as a novelty the inclusion of an item of 200,000 euros aimed at helping clubs that suffer damage as a result of natural disasters, such as those suffered recently in La Palma by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

“As soon as the economic damage is credited, we want to have some kind of help. It is a grain in a desert, but being in solidarity is not too much,” said the president, Luis Rubiales, who also asked the Assembly’s confidence to launch a reserve fund similar to that of FIFA and UEFA to face crisis situations such as the one generated by the pandemic.

Rubiales indicated that Spanish football “It cannot depend on there being a television agreement or a coordination agreement” in front of an “extraordinary situation like the one that has existed”.

“I want to count on your vote of confidence to undertake this strategic security policy because we cannot afford to have as bad a time as we have. The current situation allows us to save. It is important because in the next assembly we may give some baggy benefits that go to this “, He said.

Given the current evolution of the pandemic, Rubiales also announced the decision to extend antigen testing for non-professional soccer until spring., despite the fact that it was scheduled to take place until this month of December.

To a question from the representative of the Federation of Shareholders and Partners of Spanish Soccer (FASFE), who for the first time participated in the Assembly, with voice but without vote, on the celebration of the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, Rubiales indicated that “the best way to change a society is to flood it with the values ​​of another” and there are factors that contribute such as “tourism, education and sports”.

“Imagine that football had not come here in Franco’s time and we would not have had a European championship. There are other things that we disagree with in established democracies, such as the death penalty, and no one questions it.. We remain committed to the 2030 vision in which the Middle East has introduced strategic actions that will make it possible for this culture to incorporate rights equally between men and women. In Spain they have not bet in the same way we have had to open ourselves abroad, “he said.

Rubiales also referred to the joint candidacy of Spain and Portugal to the 2030 World Cup, which he cataloged as “one of the most important State issues there may be.” “We are excited, we are going to continue working, we are going to try to be the only candidate in UEFA and bring something that Spain deserves, because Spain breathes football just like Portugal.”

The Assembly, which also approved technical changes to the RFEF Statutes, began with the discovery of a plaque that will be installed in the enclosure in memory of the soccer victims due to the pandemic by Rubiales, the president of the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE), Alejandro Blanco, and José Miguel Calle, vice president of the National Futsal Committee, and with the delivery of the organism’s gold and diamond insignia to the relatives of Lorenzo Sanz , former president of Real Madrid, who died in 2020 as a result of this.