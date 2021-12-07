12/07/2021 at 3:23 PM CET

.

The RFEF has suspended the match between Sabadell and Betis Deportivo scheduled for this Saturday, December 11, due to the outbreak of coronavirus that affects seven players of the Catalan team and that already forced the postponement of last weekend’s match against the Costa Brava.

The Barcelona club reported this Tuesday that it had received “notification from the RFEF of the postponement of CE Sabadell – Betis Deportivo, scheduled for this Saturday in Nova Creu Alta, due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Harlequin squad .

“The RFEF will determine the new dates of the postponed matches once the conditions for their dispute are accredited,” he added in the statement.

Last Friday, December 3, Sabadell reported that three players had tested positive in the controls carried out by the club’s medical services. And, in the following 24 hours, the figure rose to seven affected, a fact that led to the suspension of the match against Costa Brava.

Although according to Sabadell, “those affected are well and follow the established protocols”, it will not be possible for them to recover in time to play the next game, so it is suspended.

The next commitment for the Catalan team will be on Sunday, December 19 in Castellón, precisely the other team in group 2 of the First RFEF that this season had to suspend two games due to a coronavirus outbreak.