The health crisis has increased the inequality between the wealth of billionaires around the world and the rest of the population. Thus, according to data from the report published by the World Inequalities Laboratory, 10% of the population accumulates 76% of global wealth, while the poorest half of the population only owns 2%.

This study also shows that 0.01% of the population -percentage that includes the 520,000 richest people- has increased its wealth even more during the pandemic. Currently, always according to the report, it already represents 11% of the world total. In 1995 the percentage was only 7% and the figure soared to 10% before the previous financial crisis, when it dropped to 8% (2010).

In Spain, 50% of the population earns 12,900 euros (amount expressed in Parity of Purchasing Powers or PPP, for its acronym in English, which is used to measure the difference in cost of living between countries), while 10% who The more you enter multiplies this amount by eight on average. That is, they would go to 105,500 euros, which represents 34.5% of total wealth. The levels of inequality, the report collects, are similar to those seen in the rest of Europe: at the same level as France and somewhat below Germany.

Globally and on average, an adult earns 16,700 euros per year and has a net worth of 72,900 euros. However, this represents “wide inequalities between and within countries,” the document warns. The richest 10% of the population receive 52% of global income, while the poorest 50% earn 8.5%. In figures, this means that between 10% the average income is 87,200 euros per year, while the citizens of the poorest half obtain only 2,500 euros.

“Global wealth inequalities are even more pronounced than income inequalities,” the report details. A) Yes, the unlucky 50% own 2% of the world’s wealth (2,900 euros on average per person) and the 10% at the top of this list have 76% of the assets (550,900 euros on average).

By area, the most affected by inequality is the Middle East and North Africa (10% of the population earns 58% of the income), while Europe can boast, to a certain extent, greater equality (the most rich get 36% of the total).

On the other hand, the report from the World Inequalities Laboratory points out that inequality between countries has decreased in recent years, but has increased within them. In this second case, the difference between the richest 10% and the poorest 50% has practically doubled (from 8.5 times higher to 15). This “sharp increase” in inequality within countries has meant that, despite the fact that emerging countries have experienced significant growth, “the world remains particularly unequal today.”

Likewise, the document links inequality to the gender gap – women earn less than 35% of income, only five points more than in 1990 – and with CO2 emissions: the richest 0.01% of the population it is directly responsible for 11% of emissions.

