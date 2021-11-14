11/14/2021 at 10:03 CET

Araceli Munoz

Amancio Ortega has been one of the last to ride the wave of renewable energy after signing his alliance with Repsol in a wind project. A business booming as a result of the great commitment to decarbonize the world economy and thanks to a policy that favors this type of investment. Riberas, Masaveu, Entrecanales, Fluxá or Benjumea are some of the great family sagas that have been betting on this sector for years: either with their own developments, either through specific funds or through third parties.

The fever to invest in the world of clean energy is here to stay, at a time when other traditional assets such as the stock market or real estate offer much lower returns. For the energy sector, the entry of these large assets is a boost to obtain the millionaire financing required by the 2,300MW of renewables that the Government wants to start up until 2030. An ambitious goal that has also attracted numerous international investors, guaranteeing the large Spanish fortunes significant capital gains when they decide to dispose of these assets.

For example, one of the latest transactions has come from the Riberas brothers and Elawan, their old wind business, who sold this summer to the Japanese conglomerate Orix for 790 million euros. A couple of years earlier, the founders of Gestamp shed the 20% they held in their old solar business (now X-Elio) by selling their stake to the Canadian Brookfield for about 210 million. Now, the path of the Canadian fund and the Burgos brothers has crossed again: Brookfield has just joined forces with them in Powen, his company specializing in self-consumption and electric stations. The Benjumeas also participate in this company, who in turn started another renewables company: Fotowatio.

For its part, the Canadian fund, in which Rafael Miranda (former president of Acerinox and former CEO of Endesa) acts as a director, has also had a relationship with another famous Spanish businessman: Florentino Pérez. Brookfield launched a takeover bid in early 2018 for Saeta Yield, the listed company that ACS had created with the American GIP for its renewable business. Other Spanish family sagas such as the March or the Koplowitz also participated in this company. Just a few months ago, the Masaveu Corporation sold a 450MW renewable portfolio to China Three Gorges, but the sources consulted by ‘El Periódico de España’ suggest that the Asturian family is now looking for new investment opportunities in the world of green energy .

Faced with the commitment of these well-known surnames to renewables, another trend is also noteworthy, to which other large wealth more modest than the previous ones have been added by the hand of private banks. Given the growing demand from their clients to get on the renewable boom, more and more entities are setting up specific funds to market to their clients that are managed by third parties. The best-known case in this area was that of Bankinter, which was one of the pioneers in 2017 by launching Helia: a platform to invest in photovoltaic energy managed by Plenium Partners (FCC’s energy partner).

After launching different programs that they placed with little effort among their customers, they sold Helia to Northland Power for 1,060 million euros. However, after signing this transaction, Bankinter confirmed that it would continue to develop clean energy products for its private banking clients. These types of strategies are increasingly used as a way to democratize access to certain alternative products that require a very high entry ticket. Hand in hand with private banks, the general criterion is that those with a minimum equity of 100,000 euros can participate in this type of investment.

The ‘balls’ of the bag

The race to decarbonize the economy and take a good piece of the cake from Spanish renewables has also caused a good number of entrepreneurs, in many cases almost anonymous, to have hit the stock market thanks to their companies. For example, Enrique Díaz-Tejeiro, CEO of Solaria, has one of the largest green fortunes on the Ibex: his almost 40% stake in his company is valued at around 812 million euros.

The Catalan Francisco José Elías, president of Audax, follows him with a 77% stake in his company valued at around 450 million euros. However, Elías is diversifying beyond the renewable world and in recent months he has made media investments: from the purchase of the La Sirena supermarket chain to a guarantee of 35 million so that Joan Laporta could preside over FC Barcelona.

José Galíndez, founder of Solarpack, has significantly increased his profits, in this case thanks to the EQT takeover bid for his company, Solarpack. His 40% in this company is equivalent to more than 350 million euros. For its part, the 58% that David Ruiz de Andrés has in Grenergy are valued at 532 million euros. Two of the latest additions to the stock market have also helped their founders to significantly increase their assets: Soltec and Ecoener. The first, which was the only IPO in Spain last year, has made José Francisco Moreno Riquelme (its largest shareholder) add a fortune of 288 million with 42% that he holds in the firm. The second, which has made the leap to the parquet this year, has made its founder, Luis de Valdivia Castro, hold a package valued at 207 million for the 70.8% it has in Ecoener.