11/18/2021 at 12:40 CET

In the line started, maintained and reinforced since 2018 by The Ricky Rubio Foundation, the date of November 17 has become, one more year, an active and key day in the fight against Lung Cancer.

In this edition, the action carried out has been aimed at awareness, prevention and early detection among citizens towards this disease, one of the most lethal and silent types of cancer.

The # APlenoPulmón campaign, in collaboration with Clínicas Mi and AstraZeneca, and with Clínica Mi Tres Torres as the reference medical center, has consisted of promoting spirometry tests randomized to clients of different pharmacies in Barcelona and Madrid during the weeks leading up to this World Day Against Lung Cancer.

The result is that hundreds of people have known their lung age, a revealing and interesting fact about their own health along with a series of medical recommendations to continue taking care of your condition.

This morning, at the Mi Tres Torres Clinic, several patients and volunteers have performed the spirometric test, including the former basketball player Ferran Martinez, the NBA expert youtuber Jordi de Mas, the President of Clinicas Mi Gabriel Masfurroll and the president of The Ricky Rubio Foundation, Esteve Rubio.

All of them agreed on the importance of popularizing and standardizing this type of test, very simple, which can give clues and warn about the lung health of people, smokers or not, and suggest a more in-depth review in case of certain indicators such as a form of early detection of lung cancer.

“Smoking, sedentary lifestyle or obesity, respiratory system infections, problems derived from pollution or certain disorders can contribute to causing or facilitating the development of this disease. In the same way, physical activity and the normalization of healthy habits improve lung health & rdquor ;, says Dr. Santiago Viteri, head of the UOMI Cancer Center service at the Mi Tres Torres Clinic in Barcelona.

For Ricky Rubio, this 17-N has also become a very important date on the calendar. “As every year, my Foundation has wanted to contribute its effort and collaboration in this colossal fight against such a terrible, silent and lethal disease. Diagnosing Lung Cancer early will be key to winning this battle when science and technology, which fight with all your effort, get progress. In the meantime, we have to do our part. That is why we have started this campaign, which allows us to know our lung age and be attentive to certain indicators. Thanks to everyone who has collaborated & rdquor ;, has said from Cleveland.

The objectives of the campaign also include the destigmatization of Lung Cancer related to smoking, because, although this bad habit statistically influences a high number of diagnoses, there are also cases of non-smoking patients. The ultimate goal is to promote physical activity, personal care and above all help reduce smoking.