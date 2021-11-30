Updated Monday, November 29, 2021 – 20:15

The Council settles by letter to the Lehendakari, to the presidents of La Rioja and Navarra and to Planas the controversy over division of the DOC that the PNV wants

The president of the Rioja Regulatory Council Fernando Ezquerro during the extraordinary plenary session held today in Logroo.

The Regulatory Council of the Qualified Designation of Origin (DOC) Rioja does not comply with the claims of the PNV and has remitted a letter to the Lehendakari Iigo Urkullu in which your frontal opposition to create a subdenomination of Rioja Alavesa. The letter will also be sent to the presidents of La Rioja Concha Andreu, from Navarra Mara Chivite and Minister Luis Planas and it intends to settle the last attempt of the nationalists to constitute a body of own control of the wine elaborated in Euskadi under the Rioja brand. The forum in which winegrowers and winemakers are represented will also defend in court its “uniqueness” after filing an appeal against the processing of the appellation of origin “Viedos de lava” alien to Rioja.

The Rioja sector intends to close any new attempt by the PNV to reactivate the creation of its own regulatory council that causes the rupture of the Designation of Origin created in 1925. The winegrowers and winemakers who have gathered today as Rioja Wine Interprofessional Organization, they will send letters to the highest authorities of the communities of the Basque Country, La Rioja and Navarra and to Minister Planas to formalize the “public and express commitment of respect and support for all decisions made in the exercise of their sovereign adopt the sector“A claim that has as its main addressee the Lehendakari and PNV member Iigo Urkullu.

The Council, as its president Fernando Ezquerro emphasized today, demands that the “political interference” after the last and frustrated attempt of the PNV to modify the law that regulates the denominations of origin that affect several autonomous communities. Winegrowers and winemakers have underlined the importance for the brand of the “unity and uniqueness” in this “success model” whereby both grape cultivation and wine production are governed by demanding quality standards with control throughout the entire wine-making process.

The wine sector has not only issued a formal and written warning to Urkullu –Concha Andreu supports the sector while Mara Chivite has not commented on this controversy – but, in addition, litigates in the courts of Justice to prevent the Basque Government from facilitating the creation of a new denomination of origin foreign to Rioja with the name of ‘Viedos de lava’. The autonomous Executive has managed the administrative processing of a group of Alava winemakers to create their own brand outside the DOC Rioja and it has also rejected the administrative appeals filed against this decision. This is, different from the one raised by the PNV in Congress, has also provoked the almost unanimous rejection of the sector.

On September 24, the Rioja Council appealed this file to the Justice and it will now be the judges who will rule on whether the creation of an own denomination can be facilitated as proposed by 40 Alava wineries. The Executive of Urkullu sent in July the file with the Ministry of Agriculture while Justice examines the arguments of the Regulatory Council to oppose it.

Minister Luis Planas thanked the PNV for withdrawing the proposal that was going to be debated tomorrow in Congress and, in front of the silence that he has kept for a week, has assured that the position of the Ministry was contrary to the legal reform of the nationalists. Also the president of La Rioja Concha Andreu (PSOE) has affirmed her opposition to the PNV initiative and her support for the sector during a meeting called with political, social and economic agents of La Rioja held in Logroo.

“In 100 years of denomination we have always stuck together”Andreu has emphasized that it has been corrected later to differentiate between the Regulatory Council and his Government, explaining that she has been a winemaker and is a professional enlogue. Andreu has insisted on the role of interlocutor of the Government of La Rioja with the Ministry of Agriculture and with the Regulatory Council. During the meeting, the PP spokesman in the Parliament of La Rioja Jess Angel Garrido has demanded a firm opposition to “any negotiation” on Rioja outside the Regulatory Council. The PP, as its president denounced last Friday Pablo Casado, fears that the PSOE will give in to the PNV’s demands if it needs its parliamentary support in Madrid.

