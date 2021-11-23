11/23/2021 at 08:48 CET

Rafa bernardo

The last few weeks have been frantic for social and political agents in the matter of pensions: they have had to debate against the clock one of the key pieces for the sustainability of Social Security in the coming decades, the Intergenerational Equity Mechanism (MEI), which is finally has incorporated the pension reform into the parliamentary process after negotiations in extremis between the Government, PNV and ERC. But this concentration in the MEI has been done at the cost of neglecting other important pending commitments with especially vulnerable groupssuch as common-law widows, trainees, and non-professional caregivers. In fact, the meeting scheduled this Monday to recover those debates after weeks of paralysis was suspended after being delayed for more than an hour because the Inclusion negotiators had to dedicate themselves exclusively to the final parliamentary discussions that have cleared the way for the Mechanism, as published this Tuesday by El Periódico de España.

Like the MEI, the commitments with these vulnerable groups were adopted within the framework of the pension reform agreement signed on July 1 by the government, employers and unions. That text said that the adjustments in the contribution of the scholarship holders should be ready three months after the agreement was approved (that is, at the beginning of October), while the Mechanism had a deadline of November 15, and widows and caregivers would have to see resolved the obstacles to the perception of their pensions and their possibilities of contribution six months later of initialed the pact (therefore, at the beginning of 2022). So the promise made to the scholarship recipients is already late, and that of widows and caregivers has to compete with other important negotiations, such as that of labor reform or that of the self-employed, in a few months that are always difficult to square meetings on bridges. and the Christmas holidays.

Close to the agreement in caregivers

According to social dialogue sources, the situation is not critical because all these issues have already been worked on, although some are more advanced than others. The one that is closest to a possible pact is that of non-professional caregivers of dependent people: it is about making a technical arrangement whereby workers (usually women) who reduce their hours to dedicate themselves to this care can maintain your listing level, something that current regulations do not allow due to inadequate wording. The conversations focus, according to these sources, on finding the technical parameter that allows an automatic update of this contribution base.

In the case of widowhood of common-law couples, it is a question of equating the requirements and conditions that are demanded of them for access to the benefit to those of married couples. This Monday, Congress has already agreed to an amendment that solves part of the problem (the current condition that requires the survivor in a common-law partner to have lower income than the deceased to be able to receive the pension will be eliminated), but a thorny issue remains. resolve: unlike marriages, de facto couples depend on regional regulations, and therefore there are different requirements for their recognition; In addition, there is no centralized registry of these couples, and all this makes it difficult for them to accommodate a system such as Social Security, the only one for the entire State to guarantee the same rights to all citizens. In this case, you work “in a common definition of domestic partnership in order to receive the pension, although the autonomic norms continue being different “, they explain from the negotiation.

Problems between ministries

Regarding the contribution of scholarship holders, which is the one that is already delayed with respect to the expected deadlines, complications arise between the different departments within the Government itself: Inclusion wants their contribution to be better, while Universities fear that this will have repercussions on the accounts of educational institutions. This same dispute occurred a decade ago, when it was agreed that students receiving paid scholarships would contribute, and it is repeated now, when it comes to extending that right to all students. VET and university students doing internships, even if they do not charge for them. The idea of ​​this reform, supported by the unions, is that the people who dedicate more time to training have recognition for this effort in terms of contribution time.

All these modifications in the Social Security regulations, assessed and programmed in last summer’s agreement, will have to compete with one of the great reforms of the pension system that is anticipated very controversial: that of the Special Regime for Self-Employed Workers, by which the more than three million people that make up this group will begin to quote for your actual income, instead of being able to choose your contribution bases. Although in this case the deadlines are not so close (the pact states that “the new system will be approved in 2022, without producing economic effects until 2023”), the Government has promised with Brussels to have it ready by the middle of next year, which means that negotiations have to start imminently. In a first attempt to debate this issue, last May, the notable controversy that was generated around the Inclusion proposal to propose a system made up of thirteen sections advised postponing the debate, which will now have to be reopened.