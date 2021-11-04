The Social Security proposal to create a finalist contribution to ensure pensions will raise 17,000 million in a decade, an amount less than the amount required to be paid on November 25.

CSAR URRUTIA

Madrid

Updated Thursday, 4 November 2021 – 03:59

Minister Jos Luis Escriv is a difficult interlocutor to negotiate. The unions and businessmen know this, over the last year and a half they have discussed with him the successive extensions of the ERTEs, even leading to the extraordinary convocation of Councils of Ministers to the limit of terms for not having reached an agreement beforehand. . Now, two weeks after the deadline to agree on a system that guarantees the sustainability of the system With the imminent retirement of baby boomers, the same thing happens.

In the next three decades, the more than 13 million Spaniards born between 1958 and 1977 will retire, which requires reforms that guarantee the sustainability of the system. Escriv has put on the table of the pension reform the draft of an amendment to be processed as of next November 15, with or without the support of unions and employers. “It is a measure that is contingent and does not cut pensions,” summarizes Social Security, denying that there is little time to negotiate and ensuring that they are willing to listen to all kinds of proposals, “as always.”

The employers of small and medium-sized companies, Cepyme, asked for prudence and warned that a new rise in prices “Not only will it affect recovery and job creation, providing more uncertainty, but it will also mean higher costs for companies, weighing down their ability to compete.”

What employers understand is that Social Security proposes that the guarantee of the pension system for the generation of baby boom rest in the future on social contributions that are part of the workers’ payroll. Not only that, but they take for granted that the 0.5% finalist that will be added to the payrolls from 2023 along with other concepts such as unemployment or common contingencies is a clearly insufficient amount to meet the objective that is set, which is to fill the emptied pension reserve fund to guarantee future pensions.

And they are right. An estimate made by the research group, Pensions and Social Protection, made up of researchers from the University of Extremadura and Valencia Of the resources that Escriv’s proposal raised with its contingent rise in prices, it results in 17,000 million euros in a decade. “In 2020 the contribution bases for common contingencies for the entire year amounted to 333,320 million. 0.5% represents 1,667 million extra contribution, which, in turn, represents 0.15 points of GDP in 2020,” he explains Enrique Devesa, professor of Financial and Actuarial Economics.

Those 17,000 million euros with which the pension reserve fund will be endowed after 10 years is not even close to the objectives that the sustainability factor repealed last summer had set. The scales and challenges of the Spanish pension system are much greater. To get an idea, after a decade Escriv’s proposal will not collect enough to pay the pension payroll that will be paid on November 25 and that will exceed 20,000 million euros for including two payrolls, the ordinary and the extraordinary Christmas.

The repealed sustainability factor was applied to retiree pensions with an increasing effect, more harshly at the end of their expected life, in 2050. By then, the estimate is that cut spending by 11 billion euros per year, seven times what Social Security has proposed until 2032.

Escriv did not provide social agents with more documentation last Tuesday than the draft of the amendment to present to Congress. And even without data, entrepreneurs see that the proposal gives a kick to follow the settings in the system, actually locking in a new round of raises.

For unions, however, the move is going in the right direction. The leader of CCOO, Unai Sordo, admitted yesterday that the proposal generates some “uncertainty” but that it is “interesting since it makes this equity index distance itself from the sustainability factor.” “Act on income, to guarantee that the increase in pensions is covered through the increase in income.”

Starting in 2032, in the midst of the baby boomers’ retirement escalation and triennially, it will be verified whether the level of pension spending foreseen in 2050 by the European Commission is in line with the financial health of the system. If it is, the pension box could help lower contributions or improve pensions. But if it is not and the reserve fund is not enough, YesSocial security proposes to refinance the system with a reduction in pension spending and a new increase in the contribution rate with a ceiling of 0.4% of GDP, almost three times the current rise.

