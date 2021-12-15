ALEJANDRA OLCESE

This is the largest year-on-year price increase in the last 29 years

The rising cost of food and the gasoline in November boosted the CPI by 5.5%, its highest rise since September 1992 but one tenth less than what the National Institute of Statistics (INE) had advanced at the end of the month, as confirmed this Wednesday by this body.

This confirms the upward trend in inflation, which continues to rise as a result of goods necessary for the consumption of families like fuel for the car or food, something especially damaging to the domestic economy on the eve of Christmas.

According to the INE, the rise in the price of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which are now a 3.3% more expensive than a year ago, they contributed more than a point and a half to the growth of general inflation, mainly due to the price of fruit -which depreciated in the same month last year- and due to the rise in the price of meat.

The price of the fuels, which made transportation more expensive by 13.5% in November and also contributed to the general rise in inflation.

The electricityHowever, it exerted a negative influence on the index since, although electricity is breaking price records, it is already compared to a period of 2020 in which it had already risen in price.

The underlying inflation, which measures the evolution of prices but without taking into account the price of unprocessed food and energy products, 1.7% in November, which confirms the gap compared to the general index and it is confirmed that energy and food are the main culprits of the increases.

In monthly terms, prices rose 0.3% compared to October, a moderate rebound influenced by rising prices of the clothing and footwear (+ 4.7%), food (+ 0.6%) and fuel (+ 1%). Compared to last month, housing had a negative impact because electricity prices were more contained.

If the evolution of the CPI to Constant Taxes (CPI-IC) is analyzed, that is, without taking into account the tax cuts approved by the Government -especially in the field of electricity- this is located in the 6.2%, so that the rise in prices would have been even more pronounced.

Pensions will rise 2.5% in 2022

Now that the INE has confirmed that the CPI rose 5.5% in November, it is known for sure that pensions will be revalued in 2022 by 2.5%, since Social Security uses the average year-on-year inflation for the twelve months from December 2020 to November 2021.

Given that the average inflation for that period is 2.5%, this will be what increases the pensions, which will generate a increase in spending of 3.5 billion euros only because of the effect of inflation on the payment of new salaries.

To this must be added what the Government will have to disburse for offset this year’s inflation drift against the inflation that was forecast and in line with which pensions rose in January. They revalued 0.9%, but inflation will finally have averaged 2.5%, so that in January the Executive will have to approve the disbursement of a ‘paguilla’ to compensate to pensioners.

According to the Minister of Social Security, Jos Luis Escriv, this expense will amount to about An additional 2,000 million euros.

