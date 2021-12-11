Impact of the coronavirus in the sector

Prices rose 4.2% in the third quarter of the year and experts believe that the upward trend will continue as long as the effervescence of the last months in the market continues

The housing market has long since overcome the impact of the pandemic. Sales and mortgages register record increases every month, and prices were added to these figures yesterday, which in the third quarter experienced a 4.2% year-on-year increase, the biggest advance in the last two years.

The data, taken from Housing Price Index (IPV) of the National Institute of Statistics (INE), not only reflects the dynamism that brick is experiencing in Spain, but also a change in the upward trend as a result of this effervescent activity. “It is a significant rise that is in line with the great demand to buy a home that has been generated after the impact of Covid-19 in Spain and that we see how it is being channeled since the beginning of the year at a very good pace with closed purchases,” he says Mara Matos, Director of Studies and Spokesperson for the real estate portal Fotocasa.

Their forecasts suggest that the trend will continue as long as the market’s tone remains that of the last few months. “As long as this intensity continues in the market, it is possible that prices will continue to show increases, although we do not expect them to be very steep promotions“, adds the expert.

In other words, house prices have no signs of going down in the coming months and there are several factors that explain why this is so. On the one hand, the high demand from buyers faced with the need and desire to look for houses that are more spacious, bright and away from urban centers that suit their needs.

“There has been a change in the housing preferences of individuals that now makes us value housing more than ever,” adds Matos.

On the other hand, the profitability left by real estate assets, especially in a context of inflation in which price rises make most financial assets less attractive -and performance-. The brick, again, shows its refuge character and also leaves returns that depending on the source They range between 5% and 7% on average throughout Spain.

The last of the factors that sustains the price increase are the attractive financing conditions banks when granting mortgage loans. The enormous liquidity injected by central banks to deal with the pandemic and interest rates at historic lows favor entities to keep the mortgage tap active.

Possible bubble?

Despite these figures, in the sector they clear up doubts about a possible real estate bubble similar to that experienced in the first decade of the century. “The IPV data show a rate of increase that is below the CPI. Despite the large increases in the number of purchases and mortgages, the moderation in prices confirms that, far from overheating or heading towards a new bubble, the market is overcoming the pandemic and is at the levels it would have reached had it not suffered from the health crisis “, he highlights Francisco Iareta, spokesperson for the Idealista real estate portal.

Prices for the sale of homes have already accumulated a series of 30 quarters of year-on-year increases. Restrictions and uncertainty during the worst months of the pandemic smoothed increases to 0.9% in the first quarter of 2021, the lowest rate in seven years, but that was also a turning point.

Returning to the third quarter of this year, the annual rate of new housing fell almost two points, to 4.1%, while the variation of second hand reached 4.3%, almost one and a half points above the average. the one registered the previous quarter. At the quarterly level, the variation in the general HPI between July and September is 2.1%, while the prices of new housing rise by 2.8% compared to 1.9% of second-rate housing. hand.

For communities, all the autonomous regions presented positive interannual rates and higher than those of the previous quarter, except for the Basque Country, which cut it 1.2 points, down to 1.4%. The largest increases in the annual rate were recorded in La Rioja, Andalusia and Galicia, with increases of 2.8, 2.4 and 2.3 points, respectively.

