11/02/2021 at 22:00 CET

Rosa María Sánchez / Eduardo López Alonso

The global supply difficulty has already set in motion the vicious circle that if you keep going, you may end up slowing down the Economic recovery who had set off with vigor to the beat of the vaccination. The survey on the Spanish industry carried out periodically by the IHS Markit agency based on a panel of 400 Companies revealed on Tuesday that the production and order book of the country’s manufacturers continued to increase in October, but at their weakest rates since February, when the economic recovery began to take shape.

Difficulties in the supply of raw materials and intermediate products (from metals to energy, through microchips, wood, paper or plastics), as well as logistics and transportation challenges, especially maritime, are translating into an increase in the prices of industrial products. “According to the most recent data, the prices charged rose at the highest rate in more than 19 years of data availability,” notes the IHS Markit report. Furthermore, the latest INE survey on industrial prices showed the highest rise in four decades for August.

Moving along the vicious circle, according to IHS Markit survey data for the month of October, this steep rise in rates is already causing lower growth in rates. order-book. “Companies (surveyed) reported that customers were unable or unwilling to pay the highest prices imposed by Spanish manufacturers & rdquor ;, points out the report. Thus, the PMI index for the order book in Spain fell from 58.1 points in September to 57.4 in October (above, in any case, the level of 50.0, which indicates growth).

Chain reaction

As a consequence of this spiral of supply difficulties and a slowdown in demand, the growth of the production, although it remained at a solid pace in October, “it deteriorated sharply for the second month in a row & rdquor ;. While the stocks of finished products continue to decline in warehouses, entrepreneurs recognize that they are making an increasing effort to make the largest possible collection of inputs (raw materials and intermediate products) in anticipation that the bottleneck of world trade take longer than expected. All this, in an effort to prevent the vicious circle from advancing definitively in the form of a slowdown in production, employment and recovery.

Samuel González, purchasing director of Mediamarkt, recognizes that orders to suppliers are currently made 25 weeks in advance, double than in 2019, to avoid shortages. Another strategy is the one advised by the association of internationalized companies Amec: bring production closer. This is the case, for example, of textile firms. Around 50% of the production comes from Asia and many fashion firms They are currently promoting production in close proximity, basically in Eastern countries, Turkey, Morocco and Spain.

Global problem

The problem of supply shortages is global. At the G-20 summit in Rome this weekend, US President Joe Biden called for greater international cooperation to ease short-term bottlenecks in global supply chains and “address shortcomings.” that threaten the security of their territories in the long term.

In the case of Euro zone, the PMI order book index fell in October to its lowest level in eight months. “Delivery times for suppliers are drastically lengthened to levels only exceeded 25 years ago), pushing inflation rates to new records,” notes the IHS Markit report for the euro zone published on Tuesday. Also here, “stocks of raw materials increased at the fastest rate ever observed as companies intensified their efforts to stockpile safety stocks due to persistent shortages and long delivery times.”

Catalan SMEs

A recent study carried out by the employers’ association Pimec confirms that “94.2% of small and medium-sized companies have experienced significant price increases for supplies since the beginning of this year.” The average rise is estimated at 119.0%.

The most significant price increases for supplies have occurred in the ferrous metals (iron and steel) and not ironclad (aluminum, copper, nickel, …), but also plastics, which affect packaging. The materials that have become more expensive in the last three months have been the wood (125%), the stone (68%) and copper (63%), according to data from the National Construction Confederation. It is calculated that international freight they have risen above 300% on average in the last year. They have also raised the wheat (32.5%), the corn (47.6%), barley (35.3%), soy (45.5%), electricity (34.9%), gas (30.5%) or Petroleum (104%), according to data released at the Aecoc congress.