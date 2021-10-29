Updated Friday, October 29, 2021 – 18:30

A study by Asaja shows that fertilizers have risen in the last year up to 307%; electricity 270% and agricultural diesel 73%

Carlos Garcia Pozo The World

“There are thousands of farms on the brink of disappearance, especially the livestock sector.” The complaint is from Pedro Barato, president of Asaja, which presented this Friday a study carried out by this agrarian organization in which it is reflected that the rise in production costs are about to give the last straw to the sector, which was already dragging deep problems – such as prices at origin within the chain food- in recent times.

Said report finds that, for example, lFertilizers have become more expensive in the last year between 239 and 307%; electric power 270% and the agricultural diesel almost 73%. “There is a serious danger to the viability of the Spanish countryside,” says Barato, who also specifies that farmers and ranchers cannot pass these increases on to the final price of their products “because they won’t let us set prices”

The president of Asaja has requested an urgent region with the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas, to ask him for “financial and fiscal support measures that cushion the continuous increases in agricultural inputs, which translates into the most expensive campaign in history. all the elements: phosphorus, potassium … but the biggest rise is registered in nitrogen, a consequence of the world energy crisis.

But at the same time, what he considers crucial is that the Ministry of Ecological Transition “stopped getting involved in issues that only concern a small group (it refers to the Wolf protection law or, among other issues, the last ban on carrying out advertising ice cream, pastry or chocolate) and the Government focuses on the real problems, such as the disproportionate rise in prices that we are suffering, that they are not doing anything and not putting any measure on the table “.

These increases also include phytosanitary products, such as the rise in glyphosate, which has registered an increase of 48%, going from 3.30 euros / liter in October 2020 to 4.90 euros in October 2021, according to Asaja data. Cereal seeds also register rising prices, as a consequence of the increase in the price of cereal and supplies (sacks, bigbags, pallets …).

To make matters worse, agricultural diesel has also become more expensive in the last twelve months by almost a 73%. The same growing trend is registered in feed for livestock whose year-on-year increase has been 27%. As far as electrical energy is concerned, the increase is 270%; a 46% have become more expensive plastics, a 33% water and between a 10-25% has done it the machinery. To all this is added, according to this agrarian organization, the important “disproportionate” rise in the SMI in the last three years for a total of 29.7%.

In this scenario of constant increases in production costs – in which prices of origin have not changed for 20 years – the rural world is preparing, still without a definitive date, a great demonstration in which all the groups that suffer from the disease are present. increase in these prices in a sector, agriculture, which is close to the 8.4% of the country’s total GDP.

