Carmelo Anthony was one of the cool signings of the summer market. By his own figure and by his destiny: the Los Angeles Lakers of his great friend and brother in the 2003 litter, LeBron James. But it raised doubts. What Melo was landing, the slightly recovered Portland Trail Blazers or the close to retreat of Oklahoma and Houston, of which he left through the back door with a lot of uncertainty in and over his head.

Nor did his age, 37, help within the ecosystem of great veterans that the Lakers offices had created. His defensive level (it was never to lower his ass too much) did not play in his favor either. in a squad that had lost in the summer to great references in the perimeter guard such as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso. Against everything and against everyone. This was his future.

Rise from the triple

Carmelo has cleared many of those doubts and in a positive way. In a good start to the season, the forward has skyrocketed in the statistics. Average 16.7 points, his highest average since his last year at the New York Knicks four years ago, and their success from the perimeter had never been the same: 52.2% with a 5/8 against the Houston Rockets and a 6/8 against both the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies. In field goals, he is at 50%, also his usual top.

In the duel against Houston, he also took a step forward in defense with 2 steals and 4 blocks (he tied the maximum of his career). It’s the first time since his rookie year, 2003, that he has achieved at least those numbers combined. “I didn’t expect him to have a defensive performance like tonight (for the one from Sunday to Monday). It was great. Forget the robberies, the plugs … He is always good with his hands. But it has been in the right position. When you watch their matches this year, the effort is there. Play hard on that side of the court, “Lakers coach Frank Vogel praised his pupil.

“People don’t understand me”

“On a defensive level I try to be there. Active, pending, ready to help in our schemes. I want to build on this performance in defense “, assured Melo, who defends himself against all the doubts that his signing had raised:”I think people really don’t understand me. I think there is a misconception about me and that I am not able to adapt to situations. But I adapt easily. Anyone, man ”, continues the forward, who is already the ninth leading scorer in the NBA, surpassing Moses Malone with 27,487 and a member of the list of the best 75 players in the history of the League.