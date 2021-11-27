On TikTok, the story of a young user has captivated, who decided to share with the rest of the users of said social network how it is that her father managed to get on with it, single-handedly, despite having had the odd stumble along the way, especially in his first years of school.

The young woman who identifies herself as Tania uploaded a video to TikTok where she told how her father, who was a single father, did everything possible to help her with her schoolwork when she was very little, which It brought him problems with one of his teachers named “Lulú”.

“Don’t hang out with Tania. What happens when your dad is a single parent and takes care of your kindergarten and birthday projects ”, was what this woman wrote to accompany her video where she shows some of the occurrences that her father had at this time of his school life.

Tania herself recognized that, at times, her father “went overboard” with some of the tasks that he helped her to carry out, since it included elements that the teacher “Lulú” considered were inappropriate for the girl and her classmates.

In the video uploaded a Day of the Dead offering that his father helped him to do, in which the man included a newspaper image that showed a dead person and with the following headline: “They killed him for a robbery.”

Later, Tania showed an invitation for her 5th birthday, which he would celebrate in kindergarten, and his father had the idea of ​​having one printed for his schoolmates that said the following: “I am Tania, I heartily invite you to celebrate my 5th birthday, which I will celebrate at the school that is owned from Professor Lulú, who (even if we don’t want her) will be present at the event ”.

The video that immediately went viral was accompanied by comments that asked the young woman to explain why the invitation and why the rivalry with Professor Lulú. According to the user Tania, it all started because One day, teacher Lulú forced her 5-year-old daughter to milk a cow, although she refused on several occasions. From that moment, he explained, his father and the teacher began a rivalry.

The video went viral and there were divided opinions as there were those who supported the father while others supported the teacher.

