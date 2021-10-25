The Spanish boxing agenda does not stop. After the good performance of the Spanish team in the European Youth Championship disputed in Budva (Montenegro), with the gold of Rafa Lozano As maximum harvest, the action continues for the Spanish boxers, this time in the Belgrade World Championships. The opening ceremony and the draw for the box have been held on this same occasion, which, a priori, allows us to harbor some hope for the Spanish fighters, as has been analyzed for MD Carlos Utrilla, from the Spanish Boxing Federation.

A total of eight will be the representatives of Spanish boxing in Belgrade, being the first of them to go into action Antonio Barrul, in the fight that will be held this Monday afternoon, in Ring B, at 6:00 p.m.

The finals are on November 5 and 6

“A World Cup is a World Cup and you have to go fight to fight, and in a first impression there has been a bit of everything. Marti Molina and Ayoub Ghadfa Drissi they have tough fights, like the kazajo Nurlan Saparbay, with whom he already fought this year and beat him in Castellon. They are generally complicated fights. With regard to the two main references of the Spanish team, which are Gabriel Escobar and Enmanuel Reyes PlaIt must be said that Escobar has a complicated picture, but not one of the most difficult. The first rival is against Daniel Asenov, which he won in the second round in the Tokyo Olympics. It is difficult for Escobar, but it is not the most difficult path. For his part, Enmanuel Reyes Pla does not have it easy, but if he had had this painting in Tokyo he would have probably achieved an Olympic medal. Good opponents are measured, but it is not the most difficult draw I could have had ”.

Look for Spanish boxing with these fighters to hang a medal on a World championship, which has not been achieved since the first edition of 1974 in Havana Cuba), with Enrique Rodriguez Cal the bronze medal was hung. More recently, in 1995 in Berlin Germany) Rafa Lozano reached the quarterfinals, same ceiling that he also reached Gabriel Escobar in 2017 in Hamburg (Germany).

THE SPANISH TABLE

-51 kg

Martín Molina vs Akhtem Zakirov (Russia)

It is difficult for the Catalan to fight, against a man who this year was the U22 European Champion in Italy.

The fight will be played on Tuesday 26 in the afternoon session

-54 kg

Gabriel Escobar vs Daniel Asenov (Bulgaria)

Escobar faces an old acquaintance, the Bulgarian Asenov, whom he has won the last two dates. The most recent was in Tokyo.

The fight will be played on Friday afternoon 29

-57 kg

Antonio Barrul vs Nurettin Ovat (Turkey)

The newest of the Spanish is measured against the representative of one of the emerging countries, Turkey.

The fight will be played on Monday night session

-63.5 kg

Adrián Thiam vs Mark Andrejev (Estonia)

The Tarragona will begin the competition by measuring the Estonian boxer, a man to be exploited but who in lower competitions presents a broad international curriculum.

The fight will take place on Tuesday afternoon 26

-71 kg

Youba sissokho He is qualified for the second round of eliminations and will face the winner of the fight between Moldovan Bucsa and Cypriot Rafail Pafios on Friday night.

-75 kg

Pablo Coy vs Mofid Kiwan (Bulgaria)

The Elder faces Kiwan, a Bulgarian fighter who finished 5th at the U22 European Championships in 2019.

The fight will be held on Tuesday night 26

-92 kg

Enmanuel Reyes Pla vs Vagkan Nanitzanian (Greece)

At the bottom of the table but without being seeded, Reyes Pla will face Greek boxer Nanitzanian in his first fight, while Frenchman Soheb Bouafia awaits him in the second round.

The fight will be played on Tuesday 26 in the evening session

+92 kg

Ayoub Ghadfa Drissi vs Nurlan Saparbay (Kazakhstan)

Ayoub faces, already in the second round of preliminaries, the Kazakh fighter danger. In the March Boxam, the victory fell on the Spanish side.

The fight will be held on Thursday 28 in the afternoon

Read also Drafting

Read also Drafting



