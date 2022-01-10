01/10/2022 at 15:50 CET

A total of 54 people have died in the 46 Deadly accidents that have occurred on Spanish roads between 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 and 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022, a period in which the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) launched its usual special device on the occasion of the Christmas holidays, dates on which they have occurred 17.7 million displacements by highway.

The death toll this Christmas supposes three less dead than in 2019 – reference year prior to the coronavirus pandemic declared in 2020. Last year, Traffic did not deploy the special device for this period as a result of the restrictions on mobility that existed then in many autonomous communities to slow the spread of the disease.

Of the 54 deaths in road accidents this Christmas 2021/2022, a total of 21 of the deceased have been in accidents that occurred on the motorway and highway and 33 on conventional tracks. In addition, 12 have been vulnerable users (7 pedestrians, 4 motorists and 1 cyclist).

According to the DGT data, collected by EP, the most frequent claim has been the track exit with 21 deaths, followed by the frontal collision (9 deaths) and the rear and multiple collision with 8 fatalities. There have also been 6 run-ins to pedestrian.

Regarding the use of safety devices, 4 of the deceased who were traveling in a car or van were not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. During this period, there have been two days with no deaths: January 3 and 5, 2022.

Traffic has detailed that AAndalusia and Catalonia have been the most sinister communities this year, by registering 10 deaths each. They are followed by Castilla-La Mancha (6), Galicia (5) and the Community of Madrid (4).

For their part, the Canary Islands, Castilla y León, and the Valencian Community have registered three deaths each; while in Aragon, Asturias, the Balearic Islands and the Basque Country, two people have lost their lives in each region. Extremadura and Murcia have had a fatal victim, while in Cantabria, Navarra, La Rioja, Ceuta and Melilla there have been no deaths.