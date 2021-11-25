Housekeeping chores are, and it doesn’t hurt to say, a bummer. But they are still necessary on the other hand. The robot vacuum cleaners They have managed to alleviate that heavy burden, since being autonomous they allow us to go to work and for them to take care of leaving the floor impeccable. And since you will know that tomorrow is Black Friday, a special day of discounts, we leave you with the best robots that you can find on sale on Amazon.

The robot vacuum cleaners that break it on Black Friday

iRobot Roomba 692

This brand is probably the best known, and in particular this model is a bargain. No less than 200 euros discount, it goes from 399 to 199 euros. Its three-stage cleaning system and two multi-surface brushes pick up dirt from carpets and floors, while the corner and edge brush takes care of the corners and edges. It affects the dirtiest areas and is controlled with your voice assistant. A good bargain that you can take home for much less.

OKP Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Do you have a dog or cat at home? This manufacturer. insists that your robot is especially suitable for not leave a hair on the ground. A model that is preceded by good reviews and that has 13 infrared sensors that track any rest and do not let it escape. Take advantage of the seller’s coupon that you can apply and take it for only 84.99 euros. You can control it with your voice assistant or with the phone.

proscenic M8PRO

This robot proposes pre-established cleaning patterns according to the type of room and floor that you establish in the mobile app. In addition, you can select the order and cleaning mode for each of the rooms. Count with one tank in which the powder is discharged, so you don’t have to empty the robot so often. It is a model that, although it has a high price, 374.25 euros, comes with a significant discount. Do you want to take it home?

Vileda VR 201 PetPro

Indicated for pets that shed hair, but also for people sensitive to dust or allergies, since thanks to its filters is capable of capturing most allergens present on the ground. A good opportunity that Amazon offers us and that only costs from 140 euros. Being only 8 centimeters high, it tucks under all sofas and furniture.

What do you think of these robot vacuum cleaners? Take advantage of the opportunity to get them for much less, since this Black Friday day is historic. Don’t let them escape!