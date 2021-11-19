11/19/2021 at 18:54 CET

Artur Lopez

Diogo Dalot survives ostracism at Old Trafford. Since his signing for him Manchester United at the 2018 winter market, the Portuguese has not managed to enjoy the continuity dreamed of. Although in his first years with the Red Devils he took over the title up to twelve times in the Premier, with the passing of the seasons it has been diluted. During his assignment at AC Milan last season he did not become the undisputed starter either, but he did enjoy more minutes.

At 22 years old, Diogo Dalot still has a lot to say in the world of football. Manchester United opted for the right-handed side in 2018 and paid 22 million euros for the Portuguese, that he had barely participated with the Porto first team. The bet did not go as expected at Old Trafford, the player still had to mature to succeed with the ‘Red Devils’. And although he has not yet shown everything he can give of himself, he has already given hints of his potential, both on the side, and at the extreme.

In his loan to Milan last season 2020/21, Dalot played 21 Serie A games, but only 10 as a starter. In the Europa League it did have more presence, with 8 starts and ten games played. However, for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United manager, the Portuguese is still invisible in the locker room. Two Champions League games, one in the League Cup and three substitutions in the Premier, for a total of 318 minutes, a ridiculous figure in contrast to the matches played by Manchester United.

However, after another bleak start, a sliver of hope opens up for Dalot’s future. José Mourinho’s Roma would be interested in the lane, and according to Corriere Dello Sport He would take it on loan, given the needs on the sides. Spinazzola’s long-term absence The ‘giallorossi’ squad will have a 15 million purchase option for the Portuguese. Dalot, for his part, would welcome his return to Calcio.