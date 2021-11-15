11/15/2021 at 4:22 PM CET

Luis Enrique’s Spain has achieved the pass to the Qatar 2022 World Cup after defeating Sweden on the last day of the group stage. The rotation in the calls has been one of the great keys: the coach has used a total of 39 players and only Belarus (41) and Kazakhstan (40) have used a higher number.

The Spanish team, which did not close the game against the Scandinavian team until the final stretch, has closed its participation in the group stage with 19 points out of 24 possible: the team has certified six victories, a draw and a single defeat, something that has allowed them to qualify as first in the group.

The selection has had the following footballers: Unai Simón, De Gea, Robert Sánchez, Pau Torres, Laporte, Gayà, Reguilón, Íñigo Martínez, Carvajal, Eric Garcia, Pedro Porro, Llorente, Jordi Alba, Azpilicueta, Ramos, Albiol, Marcos Llorente, Pedri, Rodri, Koke, Dani Olmo, Fabián Ruiz, Soler, Merino, Thiago, Gavi, Canales, Fornals, Busquets, Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres, Morata, Gerard Moreno, Adama, Bryan Gil, Pablo Sarabia, Rodrigo, Brais Méndez, Raúl de Tomás and Abel Ruiz.

Nine qualified and awaiting from England, Italy and the Netherlands

Spain is one of the nine teams classified so far along with Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia and Serbia, in addition to the host Qatar. The Spanish team and the Serbian team won the ticket on Sunday, not without suffering, while Italy, the Netherlands and Italy could do it on Monday.

The national team confirmed the forecasts and will be in Qatar 2022, where it is also one of the applicants: In a second step along with Germany, England, Argentina or Italy, only the all-powerful Brazil by Tite and France by Didier Deschamps are above.