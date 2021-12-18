12/18/2021 at 08:00 CET

It was inevitable. With the consummation of relegation to Serie B from Brasileirao, the Guild has taken the scissors and the cuts have begun to adapt to the new financial reality of 2022, in which there will be a drastic drop in income.

And the Gaucho Tricolor, who had a squad ready to fight for the great titles, has no choice but to cut the cost of his salary bill by 50%. The first decisions have touched the veteran players who have already been informed that negotiations will not be held to renew them. It is about the gunner, Diego Souza, 36, who in 2020 was the top scorer in Brazilian football and full-backs Cortez, 34, who had been at the club for five seasons, and the former Bayern Munich Rafinha, 36 years old, who in his only year in Porto Alegre has had a regrettable performance.

To them we must join, that the already anticipated goodbye, throughout 2021, of two other illustrious of the dressing room: the captain Maicon, who hung up his boots, and Victor Ferraz. In the next few days, it will be announced that neither Luiz fernando neither Leo Pereira They will renew and leave with the letter of freedom at the end of the month.

Of this first package of layoffs, Diego Souza, who scored 24 goals this past season, is undoubtedly the most coveted player. There are real slaps to hire him, because, within the small area, he is still a real killer. Two of his former teams, Vasco da Gama and Sport Recife, both in Serie B, have already moved to and take over his services.

On the other hand, the Guild is also going to get rid of important footballers, such as the Colombian Miguel Borja, which is on loan from Palmeiras, the steering wheel Alisson, and the young side Vanderson, a very interesting name with offers from England and for which the gaucho club can earn 11 million euros.

Douglas costaFor his part, he is the object of desire for Sao Paulo: his return to Brazilian football has been a tremendous fiasco. Midfielder Jean Pyerre is negotiating with Alavés and continues the tug of war between clubs. And now the Guild has to negotiate the removal of Everton Y Paulo miranda, with a contract in force, and with which it does not have.