01/05/2022 at 18:11 CET

.

The Royal Society sealed the pass to the knockout stages of the Copa del Rey after beating Leganés 2-3 in a duel that was complicated in the second half after giving the feeling of having him sentenced to intermission.

Madrilenians returned to face their most glorious recent past, in which the rivals of the highest category visited Butarque every weekend. But the context was different, with the Copa del Rey as the backdrop and they a step below the rival.

That difference required the locals to be very focused so as not to make mistakes. But the script got smudged on the first page. A distant foul placed in the heart of the area was intercepted by the Basque team to search long for Isak, taking advantage of the defensive disorder. The rest was the merit of the Swede, who, with cold blood, defined with a subtle touch despite being heeled.

The goal gave tranquility to those of Imanol Alguacil, aware that on the contrary he had to move token. And so it happened. The setback encouraged the Leganenses to take a step forward, taking risks with it.

That push was not accompanied by success, but it facilitated the offensive transitions of Real Sociedad and its frantic game at the edge of the area. Olasagasti forced a good intervention from Iván Villar, although more decisive was even the archer in a heads up with Isak.

In the end, the threats turned to the facts and, after a failure in Eraso’s departure, Oyarzabal put the rubric to a deep ball just before the break.

The second half began as the first ended, with the visitors having the situation under control. Despite thelo, it was Leganés from less to more, looking for something to worry. Juan Muñoz did it, heading an excellent cross from Randjelovic at the far post.

The host needed another one to stay alive and he arrived immediately, again through Juan Muñoz, who danced in the front of the area before scoring with a dry and low shot. From 0-2 it had gone to 2-2, with a highly motivated team that believed again.

The hope of Leganés was soon extinguished, since in the next attack by the San Sebastián team, Rubio brought down Oyarzabal within the area. The latter assumed responsibility for the penalty to put his own ahead again.

The Real Sociedad, which once again showed its most solid version to close the match with help, yes, from a saving stop from Ryan in the last breath.

Data sheet:

2 – Leganés: Iván Villar; Rubio, Sergio González, Bustinza, Quintillà; Doukouré (Pardo, min.54), Eraso (Naim García, min.60); Randjelovic (Cissé, min.60), Juan Muñoz (Garcés, min.80), Sabin Merino; and Bautista (Arnáiz, min.54).

3 – Real Sociedad: Ryan; Zaldua, Pacheco, Le Normand, Diego Rico; Januzaj (Portu, min.46), Mikel Merino, Zubimendi, Olasagasti (David Silva, min.80); Oyarzabal and Isak (Djouahra, min. 80).

Goals: 0-1, min.8: Isak. 0-2, min.42: Oyarzabal. 1-2, min. 60: Juan Muñoz. 2-2, min. 70: Juan Muñoz. 2-3, min.74: Oyarzabal.

Referee: Mateu Lahoz (Valencian Committee). He admonished Sabin Merino (min.20), Bustinza (min.31), Garcés (min.85) and Quintillà (min.89).

Incidents: Round of 32 match of the Copa del Rey played at the Butarque stadium before 6,430 spectators.