10/26/2021 at 1:53 PM CEST

The midfielder of Celta Vigo, the former Barça player Manuel Agudo ‘Nolito’ pointed out that the Real society, the visitor they receive this Thursday at the stadium Abanca Balaídos, is not the leader of LaLiga Santander “By chance & rdquor ;, that’s why predicted a “complicated & rdquor; before the group that directs Imanol Sheriff. “He comes at a good time, he has a great squad and is doing good football, but we will try to take advantage of our weapons, be effective and that the three points remain in Vigo& rdquor ;, commented the winger.

‘Nolito’ He did not hide that last night’s triumph before him Getafe (0-3) is “very important & rdquor; to get away from the relegation places, although he believes that regardless of that result, the Celtic it had been working well. “We have to continue believing in what we are doing, trust our idea and continue with the same philosophy of the game. Always win well & rdquor ;, pointed out the man from Cádiz, for whom the key to the resounding victory in the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez was in the “effectiveness & rdquor; that they showed in front of goal.

We played a great game against a difficult opponent. Even though that him Getafe he is not going through his best moment, he is always a difficult opponent. It is an important victory & rdquor ;, reiterated the celestial soccer player, wanting to straighten the course of the team of Coudet.