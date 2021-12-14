12/14/2021 at 19:00 CET

The Real society faces his second round of Copa del Rey with all the precautions in the home of a Zamora who already eliminated him in the 2005/06 edition, but who is currently in a bad moment in the First RFEF. That memory, which is coupled with several almost consecutive hits at that time against teams of semi-professional categories, weighs on the subconscious of the fans and a Imanol Sheriff that he experienced one of those great failures as a player.

The txuri urdin team is also sad in LaLiga, He has not won or scored goals for 4 days and his last joy came with his European pass against PSV Eindhoven. The win conceded against Betis (4-0) has been a blow to self-confidence and morale that the San Sebastian team will want to close before receiving Villarreal in the last game of the year.

The previous match cupbearer before Pulido Bakery (0-4) it is not a reference because Zamora It has a superior squad, despite being in relegation places in the First RFEF, and a single game and in its field can get into trouble a First Division rival who does not have his day.

Sheriff presumably introduce changes also thinking about Villarreal, so it might be the turn of Gorosabel, rich, Guevara, Barrenetxea, Robert Navarrese, Illarramendi or Pacheco. There may also be relief for Alex Remiro in goal for the Australian Matthew Ryan.

For his part, Zamora faces the party aware of its inferiority and more concerned about his delicate situation in Primera RFEF thanIt was due to the clash against the Donostiarras, who lived like an anticipated Christmas party.

Thus, the club has set popular prices for the match tickets which takes place at 7 p.m. at the Ruta de la Plata stadium, in order to fill the stands in a clash in which the Yago Iglesias He will be looking to try new things with a team he has barely been a coach with for three weeks.

The new head of the rojiblanco bench, who achieved his first victory with the club in the first round of the Copa del Rey in Almendralejo against Estremadura, admitted that for him Zamora the most important game of the week is the league game on Sunday.

Thus, the match against Real Sociedad will take advantage of it to “prove things” and reinforcing the work of training in certain aspects, which does not exclude that he will go out to the field with “a very competitive team” and ask his pupils “great demand” to give “the highest level”. Facing the clash against the 2020 Cup champion, Yago Iglesias asks to be “realistic” since it is a team not only two categories above but also in the “top 5” of the First Division and playing UEFA.

The knockout tournament of the KO is presented as a match to “enjoy, try things and continue to grow” and its objective, beyond the result, is to convey that the rojiblanco team has its own identity and an independent roadmap of the rival you play against. For the meeting, Zamora will not be able to count on midfielder Juanan, who is out due to a muscle injury.

In the city of Duero, fans still have fresh in their minds the memory of the Cup match that they also played on the Ruta de la Plata against Real Sociedad in 2005. On that occasion they passed the tie by surprise on penalties, in a glorious cup season for Zamora, who played two more rounds and fell in the second round against Barcelona, a dream that he wants to relive 16 years later.

Probable lineups

Zamora: Mapisa, Piña, Parra, Ramos, Jorge Fernández, Cordero, Rojo, Navas, Luque, Vieites and Losada.

Real society: Ryan; Gorosabel, Elustondo, Pacheco, Diego Rico; Guevara, Robert Navarro; Oyarzabal; Barrenetxea, Sorloth and Portu.