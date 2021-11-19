

Sebastian Yatra

The Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra cleared up the doubts: he is single. Upon his arrival in Mexico City, in the midst of a lot of fans who received him at the airport, the artist responded to questions about his sentimental status before the cameras of Suelta La Sopa.

“Very single. Very single. Are you going to introduce me to a girlfriend? I need friends like you to introduce me… ”, Yatra told the Suelta La Sopa reporter amid the sea of ​​people who welcomed him.

Recently, Sebastián Yatra He was related to the Spanish model Clara Galle, who is the star of the video for his song “Red Tacones.” And is not for less. Both Yatra and Galle shared photos and videos of moments they lived together on their Instagram accounts that raised public doubts.

“My piece of sun” reads one of the texts that accompany the various publications that Yatra made with Galle.

The rumor of the romance came to an end with the confirmation given by Sebastián Yatra. What is certain is that between the two there is a wonderful chemistry that is obvious. For now, the Colombian’s heart continues without a new owner.

He spoke about Vicente Fernández

Sebastián Yatra has been aware of the health of Vicente Fernández, because the situation that the Mexican singer is experiencing, he confesses, that affects him a lot.

“I am very affected by everything that is happening to the family and that Vicente is going through this”, said the Colombian singer, who stressed that he remains in prayer for Vicente’s recovery and in contact with Alejandro Fernández.

“They are exceptional people,” Yatra said of the Fernández family.

It was recently known, through a statement published on Vicente Fernández’s Instagram account, that his health improved. For periods of up to an hour, the Mexican artist has been able to breathe without the aid of mechanical ventilation. The statement also reports that the singer has increased his lung effort to emit vocalization.

