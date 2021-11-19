Updated on Friday, 19 November 2021 – 14:26

The movement is led by hunters, who have been joined by the main sectors of the rural sphere: farmers, ranchers and fishermen.

More social groups join the rebellion against the policies of the Government of Pedro Snchez. The transporters and farmers who have announced demonstrations in the coming weeks are now joined by the rural world, which has confirmed this Friday that it is organizing a large demonstration next spring through the streets of Madrid, specifically on March 20, to shout out “Enough already” in order to “demand respect from all those who have been silenced and trampled on,” according to its organizers today.

As EL MUNDO has explained, the March 20 It was the date initially scheduled for the entire rural world to demonstrate together. This is expected to be achieved, although the agrarian world – led by the agrarian organizations – yesterday decided to advance the concentrations and hold them immediately. The high production costs have pushed thousands of farmers and ranchers to the limit, who demanded their representatives to immediately take the initiative with pressure measures and not wait until spring to mobilize in the streets, since, surely, many of them they will even have survived until then if the scale of input prices continues. So both events will certainly be communicating vessels from similar sectors, although with different priorities, especially from a temporal point of view.

And who is behind this group that calls itself ‘La Espaa VaciLada’, playing with the expression ‘La Espaa emptied’? Well, first of all hunters, who lead this movement, but not only them. According to the group, this movement is made up of “hunters, farmers, ranchers, fishermen, the main sectors of the rural sphere, women, men and rural youth, those who live tradition and culture as a way of life, those who take care of the forests and mountains, those that truly fight against rural depopulation and, ultimately, for the people of the countryside “, they assert.

In short, as assessed by “millions of people who are being attacked and harassed by movements such as animalism or classroom environmentalism that are protected by public administrations” and “those who are truly in charge of conserving nature and its biodiversity”, according to their own manifesto, which they have also made public.

In this sense, it underlines that “La Espaa VaciLada is a movement of the rural world that will fight in the street for freedom in the face of the prohibitions and restrictions imposed by the Government” so that they never – continue “to be treated as second-class citizens” that they will demand on March 20 “respect for all those who have been silenced and trampled on by the political class and by those who, from the city, want to impose their morals and their way of life on the people of the countryside.” Thus, they consider that this movement represents “those who pay the same taxes as those who live in cities, but cannot access the same services, those of us who suffer from the lack of connections, transportation, the digital divide … time to make decisions. “

Why March 20?

This group explains that they have chosen March 20 because “spring begins, a time when the countryside is reborn and the rural world shows its maximum splendor and historically -a addition- a multitude of revolutions have been linked to this season as an opportunity for change It is time for this revolution to be the protagonist of the rural world. “

According to they affirm, now “is the moment to make known what is left of Emptied Spain when the electoral campaigns end and the media outlets are turned off, and this mobilization could coincide in time with the parliamentary processing of laws that affect seriously to the rural world, such as the future Law for the Protection and Rights of Animals, which at that time is foreseeably still in the process of being processed and will not be approved. “

But above all, they have chosen this date because they have different priorities -especially hunters- to the urgent ones of farmers and ranchers. Thus, according to the established legal deadlines, “a mobilization at the end of March could coincide in time with the parliamentary processing of laws that seriously affect the rural world, such as the future Law of Protection and Rights of Animals”, they argue, although also For logistical reasons: “The institutions, associations and entities that are already promoting the mobilization of La Espaa VaciLada to Madrid” are working on a large demonstration of the rural world, which requires numerous tasks of organization, coordination, financing, mobilization of the grassroots … that must be carried out in sufficient time to guarantee the success of this movement. “

