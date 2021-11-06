11/06/2021 at 19:55 CET

Roberto Bécares

“The government is constantly attacking the field For months now, that is why we are all going to get together in a great march. “In the midst of an unprecedented crisis for the rural world, with dozens of livestock and agricultural operations closing every month and hundreds more making balances almost impossible to survive, the professionals in the field prepare for a mass demonstration in Madrid, as reported by El Periódico de España.

All sectors of the so-called emptied Spain -agriculture will be represented in it, cattle raising, fishing and hunting-, who have been living a situation of “suffocation“, denounce spokesmen for these areas.

During the last weeks there have been specific protests from the primary sector at the regional level, but the idea that they handle from the main farmers and ranchers associations is unite all voices in a march that is “seen and heard” in the main streets of the capital.

The rise in electricity and diesel and the crisis in raw materials, which has triggered the price of fertilizers and feed, as well as the laws that have increased the protection of the wolf (Ministry of Ecological Transition), which will impose limitations on hunting (Ministry of Social Affairs and Agenda 2030) and that will establish new regulations for agricultural holdings by the new reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), have finished arousing those who are considered the great forgotten by the administrations.

Specifically, the ban to kill the wolves, an animal that causes great havoc in herds of all kinds, has done a lot of damage to ranchers.

In 2022

In the coming days, the associations and groups that represent all these sectors of the field -Asaja, COAG, UPA, Spanish Hunting Federation …- will hold a meeting to finalize the call, which will take place early next year.

“There will be unity of action of all,” say sources from the agricultural sector consulted, who denounce that, despite the general rise in raw materials and energy, they cannot pass on prices. Particularly bleeding is the case of milk sector. As the Galician farmers denounced this week in a protest in Santiago de Compostela, producing a liter of milk costs them an average of 40 cents and they sell it to the industry for 32 cents.

“In many cases we are selling below cost. The increase in production costs that we are experiencing is making farms unviable”, say the same sources, who recall that every day they have to close two livestock farms. “We need a living Spanish field, with a future.”

For Lorenzo Ramos, secretary general of the Union of Small Farmers and Ranchers (UPA), “we are facing the ‘perfect storm'”. “We found no reasons to justify the unprecedented rise in production costs “, says Ramos, who criticizes there is “a lot of speculation” around the agri-food sector, which forces, in his opinion, to establish clear “rules”.

“We must make an appeal to all governments, because the food trade must have a minimum regulation and cannot be left in the hands of investment funds,” emphasizes Ramos.

In this sense, they stand out as cereals, including barley or wheat, for example, essential for animal feed, have increased their price between 29 and 38%, in part because of that speculation by investment funds.

It is not the only increase in costs experienced by the rural world, which, like the rest of Spaniards, also suffers the rise in one year of the 44% of the electricity bill, and 23% of the price of gasoline and diesel, according to the INE. For its part, fertilizers have risen by 80%, something that is giving the last straw to many farmers.

“The Government has to meet with the manufacturers of fertilizers so that they have a reasonable price and so that we can guarantee the production of food,” they point out from UPA, where they believe it necessary that part of the European recovery funds go to the primary sector: “The livestock sector needs help now“.

In any case, the main ranchers and farmers associations guarantee that, despite the critical situation they are experiencing, there will be no shortage of food. At least for the moment”.

“Homeless”

The hunting sector is one of those that supports the demonstration, and has already set a date for it, March 20. They claim to feel “abandoned and helpless.” The main reason, the draft law on animal welfare and animal rights, prepared by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Agenda 2030, which de facto does is “practically ban hunting“, according to José María Mancheño, president of the Spanish Hunting Federation.

The project proposes, among other things, prohibit the practice of pigeon shooting or permanently keep animals on terraces, balconies, roofs, storage rooms, basements or patios and also affects the hunting of partridge or pigeon with claim. “The prohibition of turtle dove hunting, silvestrism, or hunting in national parks are constant movements of the Government against the hunting world,” says Mancheño.

It is expected that in 15 or 20 days a manifesto will have already been agreed upon, which will surely also be endorsed by the bullfighting world, which is also considered “ignored” by the Government of Pedro Sanchez after leaving him out of the cultural bonus.

The benchmark is the march that they held in Madrid in 2008 against the Zapatero government and, especially, the then Minister of the Environment, Cristina Narbona.Then, more than 50,000 hunters collapsed the Paseo de la Castellana against the approval of a catalog invasive species that imposed limitations on hunting and fishing and a ban on the use of lead ammunition in some wetlands. In reality, it was about the clash of the rural world against environmental policy. At the end of the march they announced that they would return to the street in a few years even if the PP governed. It did not happen.