10/27/2021 at 8:02 PM CEST

The Tokyo Olympics will go down in sports history due to the coronavirus pandemic which forced them to postpone their dispute for a year and for many months came to threaten a cancellation that at times seemed safe and in favor of which a large part of the Japanese population was running.

Finally the Olympic event could be carried out, although behind closed doors and without foreign fans, so that announced victory over Covid was only symbolic and sadness dominated competitions that in other circumstances would have been more exciting.

Anyway, in one of the ‘king sports’ of the Games there was a inexplicable result that prevented the best gymnast on the planet, the Russian Dina Averina, hang your first gold Olympian after almost five years dominating in all devices.

Nevertheless, in Tokyo the gymnast from Nizhny Novgorod ran into the dictatorship of the judges, determined to provoke an artificial relay and exalting another great gymnast, the Israeli Lineo Ashram, to the gold.

Ashram, a medalist in the previous three World Cups, won with 107,800 points in the Olympic final and beat Dina Averina (107,650) and Belarusian Alina Hernahsko by 0.150, who justly displaced Arina, Dina’s twin sister (102,100) from the podium.

Dina Averina, stellar in the World Cup final

From Russia there was a strong cry against what happened and practically all the experts agree that on a global level the exercises of Dina Averina were superior to those of Lineo Ashram … but this is what can happen with discipline based on scores.

With 13 world golds and 10 Europeans in her record, the 23-year-old Russian, now faces the World Cup in Kitakyushu (Japan), a date from which the Israeli got off in a surprising way a few days before citing sports issues.

As well, the results of the first two finals in this universal appointment should make more than one blush. Dina Averina has swept the hoop with 27,750 points ahead of Hernasko (25,950) and the Italian Sofia Raffaelli (25,850). And on the ball with 29,125, beating her sister Arina (27,675) and Harnashko (27,300).

The Russian is by far the best gymnast on the planet and has been sweeping for four years, but because of some judges will have to wait another three years to qualify for his first Olympic gold, in Paris 2024.