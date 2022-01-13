A few months after China banned Bitcoin mining, Kazakhstan emerged as the second territory, after the United States, with the highest concentration of mining power or hash rate of the network. The Central Asian country received many miners who fled repression. They arrived full of optimism, but today their situation is different, since their future is uncertain.

In less than a year, a series of unfortunate events has affected the miners that are deployed in the region. They believed they had everything a soldier on the Bitcoin network could need: a cold climate, legions of old warehouses and factories where their equipment could be installed, and especially very cheap energy. But, they never thought that they would have to face electricity and Internet cuts, popular unrest and Russian troops roaming the entire country, which has affected mining production, as first reported by CriptoNoticias.

More than 87,800 Bitcoin mining equipment would have entered Kazakhstan from China since June last year, according to an estimate by the Financial Times. Therefore, the country’s electricity demand has increased by around 8% since early 2021, a strong increase when compared to the 1 or 2% annual growth that it usually experiences.

In fact, last year, government officials singled out Bitcoin mining for the problems its power grid has been presenting and, to cope with the shortage, the national operator KEGOC started cutting power to some miners in September. This situation has affected mining operations for months.

«From 6 pm to 11 pm, [los proveedores de energía] sometimes they cut the electricity to our mining farms, “said Didar Bekbauov, founder of the Xive mining company, according to a review by Wired. Another digital mining worker identified as Rusinovich said that miners lost “tens of millions of dollars” a month due to power outages.

Recently, to protect farms during protests, many miners decided to spend money on additional security to protect their farms during protests.

Alan Dorjiyev, President of the National Association of Data Center and Blockchain Industry of Kazakhstan said: “I spoke with all the owners of the mining sector and they told me that they have increased the security of the facilities, because the equipment is quite expensive », As reflected in the aforementioned report.

Many believed that security needed to be stepped up, although most mining farms are located in the north of the country, far from the turmoil over recent protests.

Bitcoin mining came to a standstill due to internet and power outages in Kazakhstan due to protests against rising fuel prices. Source: YouTube ..

Mining Bitcoin in Kazakhstan, Regardless

All the evils are concentrated in Kazakhstan at the moment, but some believe that they should continue there, even if they feel stuck. That’s what Alex Brammer, vice president of business development at Luxor Tech mining company, believes in with Wired. He says that Currently there is a shortage of appropriate spaces for the location of mining farms in the United States, Canada or Russia.

Whoever gets a proper installation and decides to move to another country from Kazakhstan will still need additional time and resources to move their equipment. Even some doubt the effort is worth itadded the miner.

Bekbauov said shipping ASICs to the US from Kazakhstan, for example, would take more than two weeks, and the trip could end up damaging equipment. “Transporting used machines is more delicate because they are more vulnerable to damage,” he added.

Leaving Kazakhstan is not an option for Rusinovich. In fact, he has no plans to move his teams at the moment because he is concerned that, due to the current political tensions, traveling in and out of the country becomes much more challenging.

However, there are also those who believe that the political situation that Kazakhstan is going through at the moment, may distract the government from going ahead with the plan to regulate the mining industry, as Dorjiyev pointed out.

“Kazakhstan is not where the future is,” Rusinovich said. For this reason, it is not ruled out that a good number of miners leave Kazakhstan with the idea of ​​settling elsewhere. But nevertheless, fear the teams will remain in the Asian region, but may not be able to produce, with what the country would soon become the second China, even without wanting it.

Some miners would rather stay in Kazakhstan than face the challenges of finding a new place to settle outside the country. Source: YouTube ..

Latin America, open doors for Bitcoin mining

While space for Bitcoin mining is scarce in the United States, Canada and Russia, Latin America is emerging as one of the regions that offers the best conditions for miners.

In El Salvador, for example, there is already a “plan to offer facilities to mine Bitcoin with very cheap energy, 100% clean, 100% renewable and with zero emissions, taking advantage of volcanic activity,” as Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele pointed out to the middle of last year.

El Salvador also has other sources that can encourage Bitcoin mining. Not only because the Central American country is building its fifth large hydroelectric plant, but also because builds the largest wind farm in the region.

On the other hand, the company AES El Salvador inaugurated, in 2020, the Opico Power solar power plant, which generates 5.2 MWp of sustainable energy. The same company previously installed the Moncagua solar plant, and developed another similar project called Bósforo, which generates 100 MW of renewable energy through 10 solar plants.

Argentina too stands out as a Latin country with potential for Bitcoin mining. In fact, the Canadian company Bitfarms Ltd. is advancing its plans to build a gigantic Bitcoin mining center in this country, a project in which it has been working since October last year.

There is also Paraguay, whose government has an interest in exploiting the mining business in its territory. In addition, because of the vast sources of hydroelectric energy – which is renewable and cheap – that the nation has, many now consider it “a paradise” for Bitcoin mining.