Jockey Frank Hayes only participated in one horse race, which he also won. But it didn’t go down in history for that. Hayes won the race after passing away.

Life, or death, we don’t know who is at fault here, can be extremely cruel.

Frank Hayes fulfilled his life’s dream: to win a horse race. But did it when he was already dead. Does that count as a dream come true?

Born in Ireland in 1901, the chronicles say that since childhood his dream was to become a jockey.

He emigrated to the United States and went to work as a groomer and groom in a stable, becoming the trainer of a horse named Sweet kiss (Sweet kiss).

The horse was owned by Miss AM Frayling, who wanted to try it out at the Belmont Park race in New York, which was only a few weeks away.

The owner couldn’t find any free jockey for the event, so Frank Hayes volunteered to take part in the race. He was her coach and knew Sweet Kiss well, so Miss AM Frayling accepted.

The problem was that there were only a few days left until the race, and Hayes didn’t have the regulatory weight. I had to lose weight 8 Kilos in record time, so he put on a strong regimen, and he crushed in the gym to lower himself to the 58 kilos that the rules of the race demanded.

On June 4, 1923, at the Belmont Park race track in Elmont, New York, Frank Hayes was an outsider, and the bets were 20 to 1 against him.

But Sweet kiss He was an exceptional horse, and against all odds, Hayes won the race by a head.

There he was, motionless over the animal, when Miss AM Frayling and the authorities came to congratulate him. They could not do it: since he did not react, someone came to ask him why he did not get off the horse, and they found out he was dead. He was 22 years old.

Doctors ruled that he had died of a heart attack, in the final part of the race.

The advantage that Sweet Kiss had in the final meters served him to win the race, despite the fact that the rider no longer transmitted any order.

It is believed that the overexertion I had made to get in shape the previous days, together with the excitement of the race, provoked cardiac arrest.

Frank Hayes was buried with all honors, dressed in the jockey suit with which he won the competition, three days later.

Sweet Kiss did not participate in a race again, and the gossips tell that since then the stable boys called it Sweet Kiss of the Death: the Sweet Kiss of Death.