11/11/2021 at 4:20 PM CET

Drafting

The date of the Christmas lottery draw is approaching and like every year, many Spaniards decide to share their numbers with other people. One of the most common ways to do it is through WhatsApp, so these recommendations will help you do it in a more secure way.

Now, the traditional paper tickets to participate in the Christmas lottery are being relegated, giving more importance to other digital media, whether social networks or instant messaging systems, according to the DAS Group.

It is always advisable to take a series of precautions before sharing via WhatsApp one participation or one tenth of the Lottery. First of all, it is recommended to create a specific group for the christmas giveaway and that there are the contacts that participate in the number. In addition, an image of the number being played must be sent, where all the data of the tenth is clearly visible.

WhatsApp has more than 22 million users in Spain, 45% of the population, which places the country as a European leader in the use of the tool. This tool, capable of connecting people who are thousands of kilometers away, will allow this Christmas to unite families or friends who continue with the tradition of play the same number between all.

The Depositary should take some precautionary measures, since it is not only responsible for the proportional amount of acquisition of the number, but also for the award that I could touch. For this reason, it is recommended that the depositary, in case of loss of the tenth, file a complaint with the police authorities, identifying the number, series and fraction.

Recommendations and tips

1. Create a WhatsApp group new on the occasion of Christmas Giveaway.

2. In the same they will have to be including all people’s contacts that they are going to share the tenths.

3. By creating the group and having all its members included You must send a file with the photograph of the tenth that is shared. The image must be clear and sharp so that the number can be read without problem and thus avoid future complications.

Four. The group must contain a message confirming the name of the person responsible of the tenth. That is, of the person who is going to keep and guard the ticket.

5. Lastly, it is recommended have all the corresponding messages stored to said WhatsApp group. Although the tenths are usually shared with trusted people, you always have to cover your back well against possible fraud or scams.